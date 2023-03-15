Position paper on CDK4/6 inhibitors in early breast cancer

Inhibitors of the cyclin-dependent kinases 4/6 (CDK4/6i) have been practice-changing and are now considered the standard of care in combination with endocrine therapy (ET) for the first- or second-line treatment in advanced hormone-receptor-positive (HR+), human epidermal growth factor receptor 2‑negative (HER2−) breast cancer (BC) []. Recently, CDK4/6i have also emerged as an appealing targeted cancer therapy in early breast cancer [].

Therefore, this position paper aims to provide up-to-date information on biomarker analyses to better select patients who may derive the greatest benefit from CDK4/6i treatment as well as appraise the role of CDK4/6i in early breast cancer (EBC), and to highlight ongoing research.

Breast cancer patient-derived cell lines have demonstrated greater dependence on CDK4 versus CDK6 since CDK6-dependent lines are mostly hematopoietic in origin []. Additionally, CDK4 mRNA is expressed at significantly higher levels than CDK6 in estrogen-receptor-positive (ER+) breast cancer samples []. Consistent with prior biochemical studies and cell proliferation assays, knockout models indicate that both ribociclib and abemaciclib more potently inhibit CDK4 than CDK6, whereas palbociclib has similar activity against both targets in cells []. In more detail, the half maximal inhibitory concentrations (IC) in preclinical drug-exposure experiments showed a CDK4 to CDK6 ratio of 1:1.5 for palbociclib (9–11 nM and 15 nM, respectively), 1:5 for abemaciclib (2 nM and 9.9 nM, respectively) and 1:4 for ribociclib (10 nM and 39 nM, respectively; Table). The pharmacokinetic profiles of the three CDK4/6i are also depicted in Table. After rapid absorption and distribution, the maximum concentration () is achieved within 6–12 h for palbociclib, 8 h for abemaciclib and 1–4 h for ribociclib []. The elimination half-life (), especially important to predict either the onset of action or recovery upon treatment discontinuation due to toxicities, varies between 24–34 h for palbociclib, 17–38 h for abemaciclib, and 30–55 h for ribociclib []. Since all three CDK4/6i are predominantly metabolized by CYP3A4 in the liver, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and European Medicines Agency (EMA) advise to avoid concomitant use of strong CYP3A4 inhibitors and CDK4/6i []. Interestingly, abemaciclib seems to be more lipophilic possibly enabling it to penetrate breast tissue and the blood–brain barrier more efficiently compared to the other two CDK4/6i []. Thus, understanding the importance of CDK4 relative to CDK6 as a driver of tumor cell proliferation and possible implications for increased CDK4 target engagement is an emerging topic of discussion that may have important implications.

Among these subtypes, data from patients who provided metastatic tumor samples in PALOMA‑3 indicate that palbociclib is equally efficient in luminal A and B tumors (hazard ratio [HR] for progression-free survival [PFS], 0.23 [95% CI 0.11–0.47] and 0.26 [95% CI 0.12–0.56], respectively)[], whereas in the MONALEESA studies, ribociclib was even more efficient in the HER2E subtype (HR for PFS, 0.39 [95% CI 0.25–0.60]), accounting for 12.7% of the study population, compared to luminal A and B (HR for PFS, 0.63 [95% CI 0.49–0.83] and 0.52 [95% CI 0.25–0.60], respectively) but not efficient in basal-like subtypes (HR for PFS, 1.15 [95% CI 0.46–2.83]) []. This was reflected in the overall response rate []. Collectively, the HER2E subtype showed the highest levels ofmRNA and protein, appeared to be the subtype with the highest activation of the EGFR-HER2 signaling pathway, and had worse response compared to luminal subtypes [].

With the development of microarrays, gene expression profiling has been used to identify patients with sufficiently good, intermediate, or poor prognosis. Based on pioneer studies by Sørlie et al., tumors were classified into five intrinsic subtypes with distinct clinical outcomes, thereby reflecting fundamental differences at the molecular level, i.e., luminal A, luminal B, HER2-enriched (HER2E), basal, and normal-like [].

Transcriptomics, proteomics and multigene assays (e.g. MammaPrint, Oncotype DX, PAM50) are powerful tools yielding molecular tumor profiles; however, the majority of these data were derived from retrospective analyses from individual clinical trials, and it is still unclear if and how they can inform clinical decision-making in the future. Recently, a high throughput genomic profile was identified that suggests palbociclib activity in two early breast cancer trials, PALLAS and PENELOPE‑B []. Nevertheless, prospective clinical trials evaluating these new tools and their candidate patterns/profiles are urgently needed, since to date, no biomarker beyond HER2 and HR status has been firmly validated or convincingly demonstrated clinical utility in EBC [].

Recently, serial circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) analyses brought additional insights regarding the biology of CDK4/6i response by detecting the acquisition of new alterations in, andAlthough these alterations might have emerged due to prolonged exposure to CDK4/6i plus ET, patients carryingmutations prior to treatment were unlikely to benefit from the combination therapy []. Although very few patients were included in this study, ctDNA analysis detected tumor-derived mutations indicative of disease progression well in advance of radiologic assessments [].

Regarding other noncell-cycle-dependent mechanisms, the expression of fibroblast growth factor receptor 1 () was associated with resistance to fulvestrant ± ribociclib or palbociclib in cell culture models []. Additionally, in ER+ breast cancer treated with CDK4/6i,alterations correlated with poor outcome, which was reflected by shorter PFS in patients with cancers with high tumormRNA expression treated with letrozole/ribociclib compared to patients with tumors with low tumormRNA expression []. In this regard, the presence of a deleteriousmutation in tumors of patients treated with a CDK4/6i was also associated with decreased median PFS [].

Moreover, a gene signature of E2F activity was shown to discriminate between palbociclib-sensitive and -resistant cell lines [], and high expression oftarget genes was associated with lack of PFS improvement upon palbociclib therapy []. Activity of the serum thymidine kinase (TKa) that is located downstream of the CDK4/6 pathway seems to be a dynamic marker of outcomes in patients treated with palbociclib. Thus, high pretreatment TKa and its incomplete suppression during treatment may identify patients with primary resistance and worse prognosis [].

Among the cell-cycle-related biomarkers, loss ofwas associated with worse prognosis in patients treated with palbociclib plus ET []. In patients with low cyclin E1 () expression, the addition of palbociclib to fulvestrant demonstrated the highest PFS benefit compared to highexpression or placebo plus fulvestrant []. In cell culture models, amplification oforexpression was linked to reduced response of the CDK4/6 target, phospho-RB, to CDK4/6i [].

Understanding the endocrine and/or CDK4/6 resistance mechanisms, identifying reliable predictive biomarkers and novel treatment combinations to overcome resistance are urgently needed since approximately 20% of patients treated with combined CDK4/6i and ET exhibit primary resistance, while acquired (secondary) resistance eventually develops and limits efficacy in almost all patients []. Although still poorly understood, some of the suggested resistance mechanisms to combined CDK4/6i plus ET are similar to those following progression on ET monotherapy (e.g.andmutations or upregulation of) []. In general, they can be categorized into two broad groups: cell-cycle-specific and noncell-cycle-specific mechanisms [].

CDK4/6 inhibitors as neoadjuvant therapy for early BC

The combination of ET and CDK4/6i has benefited patients with ER+/HER2− advanced breast cancer; however, its effects in the neoadjuvant setting for EBC are unclear.

43 ‐ 50 ]. Study data for neoadjuvant CDK4/6i therapy are summarized and discussed in the following paragraphs. Since 2016, many studies have explored the efficacy of CDK4/6i plus neoadjuvant ET, either versus ET alone or versus standard chemotherapy (CT) in patients with HR+/HER2− early-stage disease. The efficacy was estimated either by measuring Ki67, complete cell cycle arrest (CCCA; defined by a Ki67 proliferation index ≤ 2.7%), preoperative endocrine prognostic index (PEPI), and/or response rates []. Study data for neoadjuvant CDK4/6i therapy are summarized and discussed in the following paragraphs.

51 ]. In the phase II MonaLEEsa‑1 window of opportunity study, all of the enrolled patients who received ET with or without ribociclib prior to surgery experienced a decreased proliferation rate, although they did not show a definitive advantage for the combination arm [].

49 ]. The phase II neoMONARCH trial assessed the biological effects of abemaciclib with or without ET compared to ET alone. A greater reduction in median Ki67 levels after 2 weeks was observed with abemaciclib alone (−91%) or with the combination of abemaciclib with anastrozole (−93%) compared with anastrozole alone (−63%). Likewise, CCCA was more commonly observed in the abemaciclib containing arms than with anastrozole alone. Interestingly, immune pathway gene sets were enriched in tumors treated with abemaciclib + ET, definitely warranting further investigation [].

52 ]. DxCARTES, a multicenter, open-label, noncomparative, phase 2 trial assessed the biological and clinical activity of palbociclib + ET as neoadjuvant treatment in HR+/HER2− EBC with an Oncotype DX recurrent score (RS) ≥ 18 (cohort A, RS 18–25; cohort B, RS 26–100, respectively). Strikingly, the coprimary endpoint was met in cohort B only, with > 50% achieving an RS ≤ 25 or a pathological complete response (pCR) at the time of surgery. Since there was an RS increase upon therapy in one third of tumor samples in cohort A compared to baseline, the question arose whether RS is a dynamic biomarker, rather than a static one [].

46 ]. In PALLET, a phase II randomized trial, adding palbociclib to ET did not affect the clinical response but markedly enhanced the suppression of malignant cell proliferation as assessed by Ki67 changes (log-fold as well as percentage). Also, compared with ET alone, it resulted in increased apoptosis as measured by the reduction of c‑PARP levels. Moreover, there was a significant increase in patients achieving CCCA in their tumors after 14 weeks of combination therapy compared with ET alone (90% vs 59%). No differences, however, were found between palbociclib + ET and ET alone in pCR rates or breast conservation rates [].

45 ]. Another important study, the single-arm phase II neoadjuvant NeoPalAna trial, not only demonstrated the potent antiproliferative effect of palbociclib when the response to ET alone was incomplete but also shed light on proliferation after palbociclib withdrawal. This was enabled by the study design, with a median washout period of 29 days for palbociclib before surgery, whereas ET was continued until surgery. Interestingly, Ki67 was significantly higher at the time of surgery upon palbociclib washout (after cycle 4) but not significantly different from baseline levels, and this rebound Ki67 effect at surgery was suppressed when palbociclib (cycle 5) was administered before surgery. This finding indicates that the antiproliferative effect of palbociclib is reversible despite 4 months of therapy. Therefore, the inhibition of proliferation by palbociclib + ET may be biologically distinct from the effect achieved with ET alone and this raises the question whether the PEPI score may be an appropriate endpoint for neoadjuvant CDKi trials [].

48 ]. A similar design was used in the FELINE trial comparing ET with or without ribociclib, which was either given continuously or intermittently. Patients with Ki67 > 10% after 2 weeks were removed from the trial as this population is expected to harbor an increased recurrence risk. The addition of ribociclib to ET did not result in a higher percentage of women with a PEPI score of 0. Although there was a numerical advantage of the combination in terms of clinical response, proliferation was significantly increased between day 14 of cycle 1 and surgery in the CDKi arm compared to ET alone, which indicates a possible escape mechanism [].

47 , 50 ]. Moreover, with a median follow-up of 40 months in NeoPAL, there was no difference between the two study arms in terms of progression-free survival and invasive disease-free survival (secondary trial endpoints), suggesting that a neoadjuvant CDK4/6i + ET strategy may allow omission of chemotherapy in some patients while still enabling favorable long-term outcomes. However, larger confirmatory studies are definitely needed [ 53 ]. Interestingly, CORALLEEN showed conversion of the intrinsic subtype from luminal A to luminal B in both cohorts consistent with the primary endpoint, which was the proportion of patients with PAM 50 low-risk-of-relapse disease [ 50 ]. Since a small proportion converted to a HER2E subtype, this might again highlight that the subtype represents a dynamic marker influenced by treatment. Another approach compared CDK4/6i + ET with optimal chemotherapy. These studies were NeoPAL, a randomized, parallel, noncomparative phase II study investigating the potential role of palbociclib, and CORALLEEN, a parallel-arm, multicenter, randomized, open-label, phase 2 trial assessing ribociclib. Both studies showed that the pCR rate and clinical response rate were similar in both groups. A numerically higher proportion of patients in the chemotherapy arm compared to CDK4/6i + ET achieved RCB 0–I tumor responses according to local assessment []. Moreover, with a median follow-up of 40 months in NeoPAL, there was no difference between the two study arms in terms of progression-free survival and invasive disease-free survival (secondary trial endpoints), suggesting that a neoadjuvant CDK4/6i + ET strategy may allow omission of chemotherapy in some patients while still enabling favorable long-term outcomes. However, larger confirmatory studies are definitely needed []. Interestingly, CORALLEEN showed conversion of the intrinsic subtype from luminal A to luminal B in both cohorts consistent with the primary endpoint, which was the proportion of patients with PAM 50 low-risk-of-relapse disease []. Since a small proportion converted to a HER2E subtype, this might again highlight that the subtype represents a dynamic marker influenced by treatment.

Ongoing studies including CARABELA (NCT04293393) will give insights into the efficacy of standard chemotherapy vs ET + abemaciclib as neoadjuvant therapy, and the PROMETEO II study (NCT04130152) explores whether ET + palbociclib before surgery offers advantages in patients with clinical residual disease after completing neoadjuvant chemotherapy.

Overall, studies consistently showed reduced proliferation upon neoadjuvant CDK4/6i plus ET therapy that was more pronounced than with ET alone but rebound effects were observed. The clinical activity of CDK4/6i plus ET was similar compared to chemotherapy, although these results need to be further investigated in larger phase III trials with long-term follow-up.