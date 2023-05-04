Immunotherapy for metastatic melanoma—from little benefit to first-line treatment

At the turn of the past century, different chemotherapeutic agents were used for the treatment of stage IV melanoma. Efficacy was poor, e.g., dacarbazine showed a 3-year overall survival (OS) of 12.2% and a median OS of 9.1 months []. Fortunately, a lot has changed in the last two decades. Today, immunotherapy and targeted therapies are essential therapeutic mainstays and chemotherapy is only rarely used as a last-line treatment. Consequently, median OS has increased from 9.1 months with dacarbazine to up to 72.1 months using the immunotherapeutic combination of ipilimumab and nivolumab first-line []. In 2023, based on data from the DREAMSEQ and SECOMBIT trials [], immunotherapy with checkpoint inhibitors is the recommended first-line treatment for stage IV melanoma patients [].

Modern immunotherapy started with the use of interferons. From 1997–2018, Interferon alpha (IFN-α) was the only approved drug in Europe for adjuvant treatment of patients with totally resected melanoma []. The results of pivotal studies were statistically significant, which led to approval, but efficacy was relatively modest. For example, the difference in event-free survival at 5 and 10 years was 3.5% and 2.7%, respectively, and IFN‑α increased OS only marginally from 2.8% to 3.0% []. However, adverse events, especially influenza-like symptoms, were frequent. In one study, using intermediate-dose IFN‑α, therapy was stopped or interrupted because of side effects in up to 20% of the patients [].

In 1998, high-dose intravenous bolus interleukin‑2 (IL-2) was approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for treating patients with metastatic melanoma based on the results of eight clinical trials of IL‑2 showing an overall response rate (ORR) of 16% (complete remission [CR] 6%, partial remission [PR] 10%) []. Interestingly, disease did not progress in any patient responding for more than 30 months. Toxicities, although severe, generally reversed rapidly after therapy was completed; however, 6 patients (2%) died from adverse events, all related to sepsis [].

Furthermore, a pooled analysis of long-term survival data from phase II and III trials of ipilimumab in unresectable or metastatic melanoma (= 1861) estimated a 3-year survival rate of 22% []. However, most interestingly, survival curves reached a plateau around the third year after treatment and a prolonged benefit was observed for up to 10 years in some patients []. Despite the fact that ipilimumab 10 mg/kg showed improved survival in comparison to ipilimumab 3 mg/kg [], a dose reduction from 10 mg/kg to 3 mg/kg significantly reduced severe adverse events from 35.9% to 17.3% []. Therefore, in Europe, ipilimumab is used in-label with 3 mg/kg.

Two pivotal studies—CheckMate 020 and CheckMate 024—led to approval. In CheckMate 020, ipilimumab (3 mg/kg) with or without a glycoprotein 100 (gp100) peptide vaccine compared with gp100 alone was administered in a 3:1:1 ratio in 676 patients with previously treated unresectable stage III or IV melanoma. Ipilimumab increased median OS to 10.0 months in the combination and 10.1 months in the monotherapy cohort compared to 6.4 months in patients receiving only gp100, indicating a survival benefit with ipilimumab []. Checkmate 024 investigated 502 patients with previously untreated metastatic melanoma. Patients were randomized to the standard chemotherapeutic agent dacarbazine plus ipilimumab or placebo in a 1:1 ratio. Dacarbazine (850 mg per square meter of body surface area) and ipilimumab (10 mg/kg) or placebo were given at weeks 1, 4, 7, and 10, followed by dacarbazine monotherapy every 3 weeks through week 22. Ipilimumab increased the median OS from 9.1 to 11.2 months, and survival rates were higher in the ipilimumab–dacarbazine group (e.g., 20.8% vs. 12.2% at 3 years, hazard ratio 0.72) []. Notably, dacarbazine did not add to the effect of ipilimumab.

In 2011, a new era in the treatment of unresectable or metastatic melanoma started in Europe with European Medicines Agency (EMA) approval of ipilimumab, the first immune checkpoint inhibitor. Immune checkpoints are regulatory pathways of the immune system, which can act in inhibitory or stimulatory manners. Unfortunately, some cancers can protect themselves from attack, e.g., by stimulating inhibitory pathways. Immune checkpoint inhibitors are immunotherapeutic drugs which work by blocking these regulatory pathways, thus, interfering with immune regulation. The antibody ipilimumab blocks cytotoxic T‑lymphocyte-associated antigen 4 (CTLA-4), a crucial negative regulator of T cells. Consequently, the anti-CTLA‑4 antibody ipilimumab augments antitumoral T‑cell immunity.

Anti-PD-1 antibodies pembrolizumab and nivolumab

16 , 17 ]. The blockage of the interaction of PD‑1 on T cells with PD-L1 and PD-L2 on tumor cells using these antibodies represented the next milestone in checkpoint inhibition, effective in various cancer entities, not only melanoma. PD‑1 is one in a group of inhibitory receptors upregulated upon CD8-positive T‑cell exhaustion during cancer, and PD‑1 blockade can reactivate T‑cell immunity [ 18 ]. Since 2013, clinical studies have investigated the efficacy of the anti-programmed death‑1 (PD-1) antibodies pembrolizumab and nivolumab in metastatic melanoma, leading to EMA approval of these drugs in 2015 []. The blockage of the interaction of PD‑1 on T cells with PD-L1 and PD-L2 on tumor cells using these antibodies represented the next milestone in checkpoint inhibition, effective in various cancer entities, not only melanoma. PD‑1 is one in a group of inhibitory receptors upregulated upon CD8-positive T‑cell exhaustion during cancer, and PD‑1 blockade can reactivate T‑cell immunity [].

19 ]. Pembrolizumab was approved based on the phase III study KEYNOTE-006, which investigated pembrolizumab (10 mg/kg) every 2 or 3 weeks or four doses of ipilimumab (3 mg/kg) every 3 weeks in a 1:1:1 ratio. The response rates of pembrolizumab every 2 and 3 weeks were 33.7% and 32.9%, compared to 11.9% with ipilimumab treatment, and pembrolizumab prolonged progression-free survival (PFS) and OS compared to ipilimumab [].

2 every 3 weeks or carboplatin area under the curve 6 plus paclitaxel 175 mg/m2 every 3 weeks). The nivolumab group achieved objective responses in 31.7% compared to 10.6% using chemotherapy [ 20 ]. Similar efficacy of nivolumab in previously untreated patients was also observed in the monotherapy arm of CheckMate 067 (see below). Nivolumab showed similar effects on PFS and OS as well as similar toxicity in the phase III trial CheckMate 037, in which patients after CTLA‑4 failure received either nivolumab (3 mg/kg every 2 weeks) or chemotherapy (dacarbazine 1000 mg/mevery 3 weeks or carboplatin area under the curve 6 plus paclitaxel 175 mg/mevery 3 weeks). The nivolumab group achieved objective responses in 31.7% compared to 10.6% using chemotherapy []. Similar efficacy of nivolumab in previously untreated patients was also observed in the monotherapy arm of CheckMate 067 (see below).

Currently, PD1 inhibition is the standard immunotherapeutic treatment for metastatic melanoma and the backbone of most current and future combination therapies.

Take home message The anti-PD1 antibodies nivolumab and pembrolizumab are the backbones of most current and future combination therapies.

21 ]. Similarly, KEYTNOTE-054 revealed a 1-year RFS of 75.4% using pembrolizumab compared to 61.0% in the placebo group [ 22 ]. Since late 2022, pembrolizumab is also licensed for adjuvant treatment of melanoma stage IIB/C, and approval of nivolumab for this indication in Europe is expected in 2023. Treatment-related adverse events grade 3 or higher using PD1 antibodies have been reported in about 14.4 to 17% [ 21 , 23 ‐ 25 ]. Inspired by the results in the metastatic disease, the PD1 antibodies nivolumab and pembrolizumab were also investigated in adjuvant settings. Nivolumab (3 mg/kg every 2 weeks) compared to ipilimumab (10 mg/kg every 3 weeks for four doses and then every 12 weeks) was investigated in the CheckMate 238 trial for up to 1 year in patients after complete resection of stage IIIB/C or stage IV melanoma. In comparison, pembrolizumab (200 mg every 3 weeks for 1 year) was compared to placebo in completely resected stage IIIA–C melanoma in the KEYNOTE-054 study. CheckMate 238 showed a 12-month recurrence-free survival (RFS) rate of 70.5% in the nivolumab group compared to 60.8% in the ipilimumab arm []. Similarly, KEYTNOTE-054 revealed a 1-year RFS of 75.4% using pembrolizumab compared to 61.0% in the placebo group []. Since late 2022, pembrolizumab is also licensed for adjuvant treatment of melanoma stage IIB/C, and approval of nivolumab for this indication in Europe is expected in 2023. Treatment-related adverse events grade 3 or higher using PD1 antibodies have been reported in about 14.4 to 17% [].