Clinical characteristics and treatment of delirium in palliative care settings

Summary

Delirium is commonly seen in palliative care. It usually develops over a short period of time and is characterized by a disturbance of attention and awareness. As delirium is associated with increased mortality, prevention and early identification of this severe neurocognitive disorder is of high clinical relevance. This paper provides a brief overview of risk factors, preventive measures, current screening and diagnostic procedures, as well as nonpharmacological and pharmacological treatment options of delirium in the palliative care setting.