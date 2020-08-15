 Skip to main content
14.08.2020 | short review Open Access

Clinical characteristics and treatment of delirium in palliative care settings

Zeitschrift:
memo - Magazine of European Medical Oncology
Autoren:
MD Filipe Portela Millinger, MD Matthäus Fellinger
Summary

Delirium is commonly seen in palliative care. It usually develops over a short period of time and is characterized by a disturbance of attention and awareness. As delirium is associated with increased mortality, prevention and early identification of this severe neurocognitive disorder is of high clinical relevance. This paper provides a brief overview of risk factors, preventive measures, current screening and diagnostic procedures, as well as nonpharmacological and pharmacological treatment options of delirium in the palliative care setting.

