13.03.2020
Obstipation and diarrhoea in palliative care—a pharmacist’s view
- memo - Magazine of European Medical Oncology
Summary
This article is a brief overview of drugs, which are of use in the treatment of constipation and diarrhoea in palliative care. Whereas most of the drugs mentioned are widely used and known, the aspect of gastrointestinal symptoms as side effect of pharmacological treatments is often underestimated. Therefore, the article highlights the approach of deprescribing, as a tool to reduce both, pill burden and symptoms.