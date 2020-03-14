 Skip to main content
13.03.2020 | short review Open Access

Obstipation and diarrhoea in palliative care—a pharmacist’s view

memo - Magazine of European Medical Oncology
Marie-Bernadette Aretin
Wichtige Hinweise

Publisher’s Note

Springer Nature remains neutral with regard to jurisdictional claims in published maps and institutional affiliations.

Summary

This article is a brief overview of drugs, which are of use in the treatment of constipation and diarrhoea in palliative care. Whereas most of the drugs mentioned are widely used and known, the aspect of gastrointestinal symptoms as side effect of pharmacological treatments is often underestimated. Therefore, the article highlights the approach of deprescribing, as a tool to reduce both, pill burden and symptoms.

