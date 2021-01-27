26.01.2021 | short review
Pain and palliative care treatment in daily practice
- memo - Magazine of European Medical Oncology
Summary
In addition to other distressing symptoms, palliative patients often suffer from very severe pain. For this reason, a precise pain diagnosis is necessary in order to be able to initiate the necessary therapeutic measures. Pain therapy includes the medications specified in the World Health Organization (WHO) analgesic ladder as well as various supportive measures.