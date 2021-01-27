 Skip to main content
26.01.2021 | short review

Pain and palliative care treatment in daily practice

Zeitschrift:
memo - Magazine of European Medical Oncology
Autoren:
Dr. Markus Köstenberger, MSc Univ.-Prof. Dr. Rudolf Likar
Wichtige Hinweise

Publisher’s Note

Springer Nature remains neutral with regard to jurisdictional claims in published maps and institutional affiliations.

Summary

In addition to other distressing symptoms, palliative patients often suffer from very severe pain. For this reason, a precise pain diagnosis is necessary in order to be able to initiate the necessary therapeutic measures. Pain therapy includes the medications specified in the World Health Organization (WHO) analgesic ladder as well as various supportive measures.

Literatur
Über diesen Artikel

