19.02.2021
Immunoglobulin light chain amyloidosis
Short tutorial in screening, early detection, risk assessment and response evaluation
Summary
Immunoglobulin light chain (AL) amyloidosis is a rare and underdiagnosed life-threatening systemic disease, primarily caused by insoluble depositions of misfolded monoclonal light chains. The monoclonal light chain paraprotein originates from a small clonal B‑cell or a clonal plasma cell population. If left undetected the paraprotein can induce a number of complications based on organ damage. The most dangerous and life-threatening organ dysfunction emerges from cardiac involvement. Thus, patients overall survival depends on early detection. Establishing the correct diagnosis and clear characterization of the amyloid-forming protein, staging, risk assessment and treatment are crucial and depend on a highly experienced interdisciplinary, multiprofessional team.