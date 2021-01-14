ASCO 2020 non-small lung cancer (NSCLC) personal highlights

Summary

In this article we summarize our personal non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) highlights of the virtual ASCO 2020 meeting, covering developments in early and advanced-stage NSCLC. Until recently early stage NSCLC patients were treated independently of their genetic profile. Now the ADAURA study proved that postoperative osimertinib significantly prolongs disease-free survival compared to standard chemotherapy in EGFR-mutated NSCLC , underlining the high efficacy of targeted therapies in early stages. In advanced-stage disease, of course immunotherapy (IO) was at the center of attention. Final analysis of KEYNOTE-189 (pembrolizumab plus chemotherapy versus chemotherapy alone) and 3‑year update of CheckMate 227 (nivolumab plus ipilimumab versus standard chemotherapy) proved the long-term overall survival benefit of IO combinations in the first-line setting independent of PD-L1 status. The innovative CheckMate 9LA study demonstrated rapid disease control with limited-course chemotherapy plus IO doublet, while sparing chemotoxicity and may soon become a new clinical treatment choice. Moreover, the phase II CITYSCAPE trial presented significant response rates of the TIGIT-inhibitor tiragolumab plus atezolizumab in PD-L1 positive NSCLC. For HER2-mutated patients a highly effective drug conjugate trastuzumab deruxtecan was presented in a phase II study, extending targeted agents in genetically driven NSCLC. Altogether, ASCO 2020 could excite with inspiring new data for an optimized and more individualized NSCLC treatment regimen, contributing to a better outcome for both early and late-stage diseased patients and continuing to decrease lung cancer mortality.