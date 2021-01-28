 Skip to main content
27.01.2021 | short review Open Access

ASCO virtual meeting 2020: highlights head and neck cancer

Zeitschrift:
memo - Magazine of European Medical Oncology
Autor:
MD Thorsten Fuereder
Wichtige Hinweise

Publisher’s Note

Springer Nature remains neutral with regard to jurisdictional claims in published maps and institutional affiliations.

Summary

At the ASCO 2020 virtual meeting, multiple clinically relevant studies were presented addressing open questions in the head and neck cancer field: Are de-escalation strategies feasible in low risk patients? What is the appropriate platinum dose in combination with radiotherapy in high-risk patients suffering from locally advanced disease? Is immunotherapy the first line standard of care for all patient in the recurrent/metastatic setting? This article summarizes the most significant head and neck cancer studies presented at the ASCO 2020 virtual meeting and discusses the data in the context of the current literature.

