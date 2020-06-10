 Skip to main content
Registrieren
Springer Medizin Österreich
TOOLBAR 1 2 3 4
SUCHE
MENÜ 1 2 3 4
Suchformular schließen
Erweiterte Suche
main-content
nach oben
PDF-Version jetzt herunterladen
download
Ausgabenarchiv
archive
insite
Drucken
print
share

Tipp

Weitere Artikel dieser Ausgabe durch Wischen aufrufen

09.06.2020 | review Open Access

Geriatric oncology: questions, answers and guidelines

Zeitschrift:
memo - Magazine of European Medical Oncology
Autoren:
MD, PhD Matthias Unseld, MD Christine Marosi
» Zum Volltext PDF-Version jetzt herunterladen
Wichtige Hinweise

Publisher’s Note

Springer Nature remains neutral with regard to jurisdictional claims in published maps and institutional affiliations.

Summary

Background

With the aging of populations, the number of elderly persons with cancer will increase. Due to the high individuality of elderly persons and their varying patterns of resources and disabilities, cancer treatment for elderly cancer patients needs to be individually adapted. To achieve this, geriatric medicine has established the comprehensive geriatric assessment (CGA). This short review presents the evidence of feasibility and impact of CGA on cancer treatment in elderly patients, as recommended by the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) in 2018.

Methods

A systematic review of the literature and a Delphi Consensus with a panel of experts cooperated to compile the evidence for choosing the most adequate treatment for elderly cancer patients.

Results

There is evidence that CGA makes it possible to predict the occurrence of complications of chemotherapy and of health deterioration, as well as death within 1 year.

Conclusion

The ASCO has recognized the optimization of cancer therapy for elderly patients as a priority.

Unsere Produktempfehlungen

Abo für kostenpflichtige Inhalte

Jetzt informieren
Literatur
Über diesen Artikel

Version: 0.808.0