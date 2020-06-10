Geriatric oncology: questions, answers and guidelines

Background

With the aging of populations, the number of elderly persons with cancer will increase. Due to the high individuality of elderly persons and their varying patterns of resources and disabilities, cancer treatment for elderly cancer patients needs to be individually adapted. To achieve this, geriatric medicine has established the comprehensive geriatric assessment (CGA). This short review presents the evidence of feasibility and impact of CGA on cancer treatment in elderly patients, as recommended by the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) in 2018.