Sustained remission of adult Langerhans histiocytosis utilizing molecular therapy

Summary

Recent advances in molecular diagnostics classify Langerhans cell histiocytosis as an orphan disease strongly dependent on alterations in MAP kinase pathway, most prominently BRAF V600E mutation. Molecular targeted therapy with vemurafenib often leads to long-term remission. Efforts to expand therapeutic approaches include MEK inhibition or modulation of cellular senescence.