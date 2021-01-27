 Skip to main content
26.01.2021 | case report

Sustained remission of adult Langerhans histiocytosis utilizing molecular therapy

Zeitschrift:
memo - Magazine of European Medical Oncology
Autoren:
Bernhard Doleschal, Ulrich Popper
Wichtige Hinweise

Publisher’s Note

Springer Nature remains neutral with regard to jurisdictional claims in published maps and institutional affiliations.

Summary

Recent advances in molecular diagnostics classify Langerhans cell histiocytosis as an orphan disease strongly dependent on alterations in MAP kinase pathway, most prominently BRAF V600E mutation. Molecular targeted therapy with vemurafenib often leads to long-term remission. Efforts to expand therapeutic approaches include MEK inhibition or modulation of cellular senescence.

