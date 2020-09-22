 Skip to main content
Registrieren
Springer Medizin Österreich
TOOLBAR 1 2 3 4
SUCHE
MENÜ 1 2 3 4
Suchformular schließen
Erweiterte Suche
main-content
nach oben
Ausgabenarchiv
archive
insite
Drucken
print
share

Tipp

Weitere Artikel dieser Ausgabe durch Wischen aufrufen

21.09.2020 | short review

Autologous stem cell transplantation in light-chain amyloidosis

Zeitschrift:
memo - Magazine of European Medical Oncology
Autor:
PD Dr. Alexandra Böhm
» Jetzt Zugang zum Volltext erhalten
Wichtige Hinweise

Publisher’s Note

Springer Nature remains neutral with regard to jurisdictional claims in published maps and institutional affiliations.

Summary

Treatment of patients with light-chain amyloidosis (AL amyloidosis) has changed over the last 20 years, and early mortality rates have decreased with prolongation of survival. However, many patients are not cured with conventional therapy. Therefore, all patients should be assessed at diagnosis to determine eligibility for autologous stem cell transplantation (ASCT) since high-dose melphalan and ASCT have been shown to induce long-term hematologic and clinical responses with treatment-related mortality (TRM) <5%. Earlier diagnosis, improvement of supportive care, and deeper remissions with recently available first-line therapy have substantially reduced TRM. However, procedures and experience in complex AL amyloidosis patients still vary between transplant centers because a multidisciplinary team is necessary for an individual risk-adapted approach.

Bitte loggen Sie sich ein, um Zugang zu diesem Inhalt zu erhalten

Jetzt einloggen Kostenlos registrieren

Sie möchten Zugang zu diesem Inhalt erhalten? Dann informieren Sie sich jetzt über unsere Produkte:

Abo für kostenpflichtige Inhalte

Jetzt informieren
Literatur
Über diesen Artikel

Version: 0.992.0