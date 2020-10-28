27.10.2020 | short review Open Access
Prevalence of comorbidities in elderly cancer patients
- Zeitschrift:
- memo - Magazine of European Medical Oncology
Wichtige Hinweise
Publisher’s Note
Springer Nature remains neutral with regard to jurisdictional claims in published maps and institutional affiliations.
Summary
Comorbidity is common among cancer patients and increases with age. Comorbid conditions potentially affect treatment, therapy outcomes, and survival of people with cancer. This short review aims at presenting the prevalence of comorbidities, to illustrate their impact on elderly persons with cancer and to discuss their assessment.