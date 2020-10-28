 Skip to main content
27.10.2020 | short review Open Access

Prevalence of comorbidities in elderly cancer patients

Zeitschrift:
memo - Magazine of European Medical Oncology
Autoren:
MD Alfa Wenkstetten-Holub, MD Maria Fangmeyer-Binder, MD Prof. Peter Fasching
Wichtige Hinweise

Publisher’s Note

Springer Nature remains neutral with regard to jurisdictional claims in published maps and institutional affiliations.

Summary

Comorbidity is common among cancer patients and increases with age. Comorbid conditions potentially affect treatment, therapy outcomes, and survival of people with cancer. This short review aims at presenting the prevalence of comorbidities, to illustrate their impact on elderly persons with cancer and to discuss their assessment.

