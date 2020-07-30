Sarcopenia in cancer—a focus on elderly cancer patients

Summary

Geriatric assessments, nutritional counseling and monitoring of muscle health before and during therapy are of high clinical significance in the management of elderly cancer patients. Criteria, data and cut-offs characterizing cancer-related geriatric sarcopenia are sparse and no consensus about definitions exists to date. We hence highlight a need for clinical trials focusing on sarcopenia in elderly cancer patients, based on its high prevalence and potential negative consequences on therapy outcomes, mortality, quality of life and physical mobility.