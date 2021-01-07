Traumatic open globe injury—epidemiology, risk factors and visual outcome at the University Hospital Aachen

Summary

Background Ocular trauma is still a major cause leading to enucleation. This study aims to analyze the visual outcome, epidemiology and risk factors of open globe injury (OGI) at the University Hospital Aachen, Germany.

Material and methods A retrospective analysis of patient records involving traumatic OGI treated surgically between 2005 and 2015 was conducted. Age, gender, cause of accident, ocular trauma score, best corrected visual acuity (BCVA) at presentation and after treatment as well as location of injury were evaluated.

Results Of 2272 eyes with trauma, 102 patients with OGI were identified, of which 65% were male and 35% were female. Women were significantly older than men ( p < 0.001). The most common cause of injury was domestic syncopal episodes (47%). Work-related injuries occurred exclusively in men in 8.8%. A total of 16% had no light perception (NLP) at presentation, 69% of which improved post intervention to hand movement or better. Endophthalmitis was observed in 4% of all cases. Enucleation was needed mostly due to rupture. Location of OGI, pseudophakia and initial BCVA are risk factors for poor final BCVA. Patients’ BCVA did not improve further after three surgeries.