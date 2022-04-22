Skin regeneration, repair, and reconstruction: present and future

In addition to biological materials, more and more purely synthetic materials are on the market. In addition, various polymers/polymer composites (including polycaprolactone, PCL; polyurethane, PU; silicones; polylactic acid compounds PLA/PGLA) and “natural” materials such as silk proteins and bacterial cellulose are used for research and clinical purposes [].

Synthetic skin replacement materials should replicate the functions of the natural extracellular matrix as far as possible. These include influencing cell proliferation, cell migration, and cell differentiation. The following factors should be considered in the development and production of synthetic biomaterials: composition and suitability (biocompatibility), biodegradation in vitro and in vivo, production and shaping as well as availability, batch-to-batch variability, production under physiological conditions (e.g., temperature, pH), and easy processing and application in the clinic. The materials should also have physiological properties that are as similar as possible to those of the skin, such as elasticity or biomechanical stability, and provide a 3D structure for tissue regeneration.

Common manufacturing methods

Common methods for the production of biomaterials are freeze drying, salt leaching, gas foaming, and electrospinning. Freeze drying (lyophilization) is a gentle technique for drying sensitive valuable materials (such as proteins) and can be used effectively for the production of collagen mats, for example. A porous 3D structure is created that can either be populated with endogenous cells or allow endogenous cells to grow in from the surrounding tissue and ECM. Salt leaching and gas foaming are techniques in which salt crystals or gas (e.g., CO 2 ) are deliberately introduced into the material mixture and later released. This is how porous 3D membranes are created. With electrospinning, natural (e.g., collagen) or synthetic polymer solutions (e.g., PCL) can be spun into very thin fibers (nanometers to microns) in an electric field. These fibers (e.g., polymer, collagen) can also be processed as bundles as well as mats.

Three-dimensional printing 35 ‐ 38 ]. In spite of the tremendous advances in skin tissue engineering, a “complete” tissue-engineered skin substitute is not yet available. Therefore, skin substitutes that replace the entire function of the skin are urgently required. From this perspective, 3D printing technology, bioink, and artificial skin bioprinting technologies that imitate the skin structure and microenvironment have gained immense attention. [].

35 ]. Bioprinting seems to be a technology that could overcome the gap between grafts and skin substitutes. Beside the therapeutic impact, 3D bioprinting has the potential to serve as a platform for studying tissue development and homeostasis and for modeling diseases in pharmaceutical testing []. Bioprinting seems to be a technology that could overcome the gap between grafts and skin substitutes.

As very briefly described, 3D bioprinting seems to be very promising, but the next step is already being taken: 4D bioprinting, where the fourth dimension is transformation. It is the 3D printing of smart, stimuli-responsive biomaterials to create constructs that emulate the dynamic processes of biological tissues and organs.