Simulation-based training as a continuous means of vascular surgical education—a roadmap

Introduction

A soccer player does not train solely by watching and playing matches, just as a pianist does not practice and develop his skills simply by attending and giving concerts. How may it therefore seem adequate for a surgeon to develop their skills exclusively in the operating room while treating real patients?

1 ], it is only during the past two decades that simulation-based training (SBT) has truly begun to establish a foothold in the curriculums of open vascular surgery education [ 2 ]. The established method to train as a vascular surgeon was, for the longest time, the accumulation of theoretical knowledge by studying relevant literature and clinical cases, while also developing operative skills by observation and performance of surgical procedures on patients. After years of education, the trainees are finally tested according to their in-depth knowledge and understanding of the specialty field and their individual operative caseload. Surgical skills were and are mainly acquired by observation and a learning-by-doing approach in the operating room. Although simulation and practice of specific skills and indeed entire surgeries has long been in development [], it is only during the past two decades that simulation-based training (SBT) has truly begun to establish a foothold in the curriculums of open vascular surgery education [].

2 ‐ 4 ]. The strategy of training inexperienced surgeons by operating on real patients, albeit under strict supervision, to further develop their skillset raises ethical questions [ 5 ]. Often-cited reasons for the need for SBT are limited workhours reduced by legislation, and thus reduced caseload and exposure: Additionally, a change in therapeutic approaches, with an ever-growing number of endovascular treatments often resulting in a reduction of open vascular surgery, and finally a waning acceptance in the general public and most importantly among patients themselves of a learning-by-doing approach with education and training being performed on patients have been observed []. The strategy of training inexperienced surgeons by operating on real patients, albeit under strict supervision, to further develop their skillset raises ethical questions [].

Regarding safety issues in the practice of medicine and surgery in particular, medical professionals have very often found inspiration in other fields, such as the aviation industry. Measures such as redundancy and checklists have been adopted in many areas. The topic of SBT is no different. The training of pilots requires many hours of experience and countless repetition of exactly timed procedures in a very much standardized surrounding. The aviation industry pioneered and has long established this method of learning, providing a safe environment for trainees to acquire, test, and hone their capabilities.