Experimental long-term sub-normothermic machine perfusion for non-allocable human liver grafts: first data towards feasibility

Sixteen non-allocable human livers, rejected for transplantation by all centers the organs had been offered to, were included in this study. The institutional ethics committee of the Medical University of Graz (30-493 ex17/18) approved the use of non-allocable livers.

After procurement, the organs were used for MP after SCS in Custodiol® (Dr. Franz Köhler Chemie GmbH, Bensheim, Germany) as soon as the study team received the organs from the clinical team. For MP, the hepatic portal vein and hepatic artery were cannulated (25 F portal or 8 F arterial cannula; Organ Assist, Xvivo, Groningen, Netherlands) by fixation with a Vicryl (Ethicon, Johnson & Johnson Medical N.V., Belgium) ligature. To collect the produced bile, the common bile duct was cannulated by use of a polyurethane Nutrifit feeding tube (8 F, 125 cm length; Vygon, Paris, France), which was also fixed by means of a Vicryl ligature. Immediately prior to perfusion start, the organ was weighted and subsequently flushed with 2 L of 4 °C Custodiol®.

Sampling (perfusate and tissue) was performed hourly for the whole 24 h of MP. Perfusate samples were shock frozen in liquid nitrogen and stored at −80 °C until further use. Bile samples were processed in the same way as perfusate samples if bile was produced in a sufficient quantity.

For liver perfusion, the Liver Assist® (LiA) machine was used in combination with the LiA disposable set (Organ Assist). The 24-hour perfusion protocol was adapted from []. The system was pre-filled with 4 l of Custodiol® or Belzer MPS® (Bridge to Life Europe, London, UK) supplemented with penicillin/streptomycin (Sigma-Aldrich; Merck, Darmstadt, Germany) and amphotericin B (Gibco; Thermo Fisher Scientific, Vienna, Austria) to a final concentration of 40,000 U/l, 0.04 mg/l, and 1 mg/l, respectively. Machine setup was accomplished according to the manufacturer’s protocol, with the temperature set to 21 °C and oxygenation with 100% Oat a constant flowrate of 1 l/min. After 6 h of perfusion, 50% of perfusate was replaced by the same type of fresh perfusate to dilute potentially harmful substances from the circulation.

Liver-specific parameters

Aspartate aminotransferase (AST), alanine aminotransferase (ALT), γ‑glutamyltransferase (GGT), alanine phosphatase (AP), lactate (LAC), and lactate dehydrogenase (LDH) were determined from frozen perfusate samples by a cobas® 8000 analyzer (Roche Diagnostics GmbH, Mannheim, Germany) with reagents from the same manufacturer. Since the respective methods were not validated for this extraordinary sample matrix, we evaluated the analytical performance using a standard addition protocol.

A blood plasma pool was constituted from several anonymized leftover samples from laboratory routine. The concentrations of ALP, ALT, AST, GGT, LAC, and LDH were determined as the means of fivefold serial measurement for each marker in both the plasma pool and the pure perfusion solute. Thereafter, pure perfusion solute was mixed with pooled plasma at different proportions (10 + 0, 9 + 1, 8 + 2, 7 + 3, etc.) and every marker was determined for every mixture ratio. We calculated the percentage recovery as the ratio of the measured to the expected result, a value between 85 and 115% was considered acceptable. The best recovery rates were seen for ALT (91–112%), AST (90–106%), and LDH (94–101%). For ALP (67–100%) and GGT (69–103%), recovery was worse at lower concentrations. Linear regression analysis revealed a predominantly negative constant bias for these two markers. Because we only performed longitudinal analyses, we did not exclude these markers from the study, since a constant bias does not tarnish the interpretation of dynamics over time.