Transapical TAVI in chronic type A dissection

Transcatheter aortic valve implantation (TAVI) has become a routine procedure with the transfemoral (TF) route as the access of choice for the intervention []. Reviews show that despite improvements in delivery device size and technology, approximately 15% of patients are denied treatment due to unfavorable access morphology []. Therefore, a well-established heart team should be able to provide at least one alternative access in addition to TF to offer individual patient-centered treatment options.

Case report

We report a successful transapical TAVI procedure in an 83-year-old female patient with chronic residual aortic dissection following successful supracoronary replacement of the ascending aorta due to acute aortic dissection 20 years ago.

Prior to the procedure, the patient suffered from progressive dyspnea (NYHA III) and multiple episodes of acute cardiac decompensation caused by severe aortic stenosis with an echocardiographically calculated aortic valve area of 0.7 cm2 (pmean 57 mm Hg, pmax 79 mm Hg). Due to an estimated Euroscore II of 21%, her advanced age and comorbidities, the patient was not considered suitable for conventional surgical aortic valve replacement. Best medical treatment had already been initiated, though the patient still suffered from massive limitations in her activities of daily life.

1 2 Fig. 1 Aortic arch with dissection ( t true lumen, f false lumen with partial thrombosis, asterisk dissected supraaortal branches) Fig. 2 Ascending aorta with aortic root, aortic prosthesis, and proximal aortic arch ( t true lumen, k kinking of the prosthesis) × × A computed tomography angiogram (CT-A) scan showed chronic residual dissection of the aortic root between the sinotubular junction/sinus of valsalva (Fig.) and the proximal end of the aortic prosthesis, which continued beyond the aortic arch (Fig.) into the descending aorta and iliofemoral vessels. It also showed partially dissected supraaortal branches and a partially thrombosed false lumen. Total diameter of the aortic arch was 4.5 cm, with true lumen diameter of 1.5 cm.

The procedure was planned using a standard multiplanar reconstruction software for CT‑A data. It was performed in the hybrid room under general anesthesia. Via a left anterior mini-thoracotomy, a 18F sheath was introduced transapically for device implantation, diagnostic angiography was performed via a 6F sheath in the right brachial artery. Antegrade crossing of the aortic valve and the severely dissected aortic arch was done with a standard 0.038″ wire and a Judkins 4 right coronary catheter. Following true lumen confirmation through fluoroscopy and transesophageal echocardiography (TEE), an exchange was made with a super-stiff wire. Temporary pacing was utilized through epicardial pacemaker leads.

A 26 mm balloon-expandable valve was implanted after predilatation of the native aortic valve in the 50/50 position across the native aortic annulus. TEE and fluoroscopy showed no paravalvular leakage and correct positioning of the valve. The brachial access site was closed using a percutaneous closure device, the apical access site and thoracotomy were closed with a standard surgical technique.

A pseudoaneurysm at the brachial access site was treated surgically on the fifth postoperative day, after that the patient was discharged home in good clinical condition. Since then, 30 months have passed and the patient is in best condition, without any sign of dyspnea or other cardiac symptoms.