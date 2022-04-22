Case report: the rare clinical picture of vasculitis of the pericardium in rheumatoid arthritis

Staphylococcus aureus

Fig. 1 CT ( a ) morphological as well as ( b ) ultrasound-targeted visualization of circumferential extension

Fig. 2 Opening of the pericardium ( a ) with discharge of 250 ml of a dark brown, serous fluid. ( b ) Underneath, a solid, partly necrotic mass was revealed

A 64-year-old female hypertensive patient with increasing dyspnea and unspecific thoracic pain had had rheumatoid arthritis for 20 years, which was treated with methotrexate, leflunomide, and abatacept as mono- and combination therapy. Due to continued disease activity, the patient received a combination therapy of methotrexate with etanercept 6 months ago. Bilateral pneumonia withbacteremia was successfully treated. The patient had had recurrent pericardial and pleural effusions for years, which were attributed to rheumatoid arthritis activity. For treatment of the recurrent effusions, the patient received glucocorticoids as well as colchicine in addition to the basic rheumatoid arthritis therapy. On admission, she complained of malaise, vomiting, and dysphagia; blood pressure was 85/55 mm Hg, she was normofrequent, inflammatory parameters were elevated. On TTE and CT, there was a 3-cm non-floating structure in the entire circumference of the pericardium, thickened to 3 mm (Fig.). The indication for partial pericardiectomy was given because of hemodynamic impairment. Six weeks earlier, a subxiphoid pericardiotomy had been performed with nonspecific histology and negative cytology. After incision of the pericardium, 250 ml of a brown-reddish fluid drained, with brown crumbly necrotic masses visible underneath (Fig.). The pericardium was resected except for the dorsal portions. After pericardiectomy, the patient remained free of cardiac symptoms for 12 months (to date). Immunosuppressive therapy was significantly reduced, and the patient last received only immunomodulatory and anti-inflammatory therapy with hydroxychloroquine and low-dose methylprednisolone. Since bilateral pneumonia and subsequently osteomyelitis occurred during this therapy, an immunodeficiency was suspected. This was confirmed and a substitution therapy with immunoglobulins was initiated.