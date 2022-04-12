As time goes by–developments in surgery for esophageal cancer in the new millennium

Overall results

There were 436 men (87.3%) and 63 women (12.6%), mean age was 63.2 years (range 22–88), and mean body mass index (BMI) was 25.2 (range 13.6–40.9).

Biopsy specimens showed adenocarcinoma in 311 and squamous cell carcinoma in 184 cases. 6.4% lesions were located in the upper, 23.3% in the middle and 70.2% in the lower third of the esophagus. There was a statistically significant male prevalence for adenocarcinoma ( p = 0.008). Adenocarcinoma was also associated with a significantly higher mean BMI than squamous cell carcinoma (26 vs. 23.9; p = 0.000).

A total 173 patients (34.7%) had induction chemo/-radiotherapy, while 326 had upfront resection.

The transhiatal approach was used in 278 (55.8%) cases, right thoracotomy and midline laparotomy in 171 (34.3%) and hybrid minimally invasive resection (h-MIC) in 50 (9.8%) patients.

Mean overall duration of operation was 187.6 min (range 83–426; median 171 min). For the transhiatal approach it was 156.2 min (range 81–317; median 136 min), for thoracolaparotomy 234.7 min (range 89–464; median 217 min) and for h‑MIC 192 min (range 92–369; median 165 min).

The surgical specimens revealed 33 pT0, 112 pT1, 105 pT2, 223 pT3 and 26 pT4, 255 pN0, 146 pN1, 61 pN2 and 37 pN3. Twenty-eight patients had T0N0. In all, 28 tumors were G1, 221 G2 and 241 G3. In 11% of specimens, the tumor extended to the lateral circumference of the esophagus suggesting a positive lateral margin. In 9 lesions, there was no preoperative grading available because the postinduction situation no longer allowed for postoperative grading.

The overall postoperative 30-day mortality rate was 4.2%.