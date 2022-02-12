 Skip to main content
Registrieren
Springer Medizin Österreich
TOOLBAR 1 2 3 4
SUCHE
MENÜ 1 2 3 4
Suchformular schließen
Erweiterte Suche
main-content
nach oben
Ausgabenarchiv
archive
insite
Drucken
print
share

Tipp

Weitere Artikel dieser Ausgabe durch Wischen aufrufen

11.02.2022 | review article

Recurrent gestational diabetes

Breaking the transgenerational cycle with lifestyle modification

Zeitschrift:
Wiener klinische Wochenschrift
Autoren:
Dr. Thomas Liney, Dr. Nishel M. Shah, Dr. Natasha Singh
» Jetzt Zugang zum Volltext erhalten
Wichtige Hinweise

Publisher’s Note

Springer Nature remains neutral with regard to jurisdictional claims in published maps and institutional affiliations.

Summary

Purpose

This literature review is aimed at examining the benefits of lifestyle modifications in preventing recurrent gestational diabetes (GDM). Worldwide GDM affects approximately 16.2% of all pregnancies with significant maternal, fetal and neonatal complications. Almost two thirds of pregnant women with GDM will develop type 2 diabetes mellitus (T2DM) in the years following pregnancy. The proportion of women affected by GDM is on the rise and reflects increasing trends in T2DM as well as adult and childhood obesity.

Methods

Using predefined subject headings, we searched for relevant articles from the PubMed, Scopus, and Cochrane databases.

Results

For high-risk women lifestyle modifications, such as dietary and exercise changes, are the mainstay of treatment to reduce negative outcomes for both women and their pregnancies. This includes reducing the incidence of recurrent GDM and future T2DM by intervening during pregnancy and in the postnatal period.

Conclusion

This review provides an overview of the literature to date, discusses different targeted approaches and how these interventions can optimise their benefits, and where further research is required.

Bitte loggen Sie sich ein, um Zugang zu diesem Inhalt zu erhalten

Jetzt einloggen Kostenlos registrieren

Sie möchten Zugang zu diesem Inhalt erhalten? Dann informieren Sie sich jetzt über unsere Produkte:

Abo für kostenpflichtige Inhalte

Jetzt informieren
Literatur
Über diesen Artikel

Version: 0.1803.0