08.09.2022 | original article

Allergic sensitization pattern as a marker of bronchial hyperresponsiveness in allergic rhinitis patients living in temperate continental climate zone

verfasst von: MD, PhD. Assoc. prof. Slavomír Perečinský, MD Lenka Murínová, MD Andrea Jančová, MD, PhD. Pavol Murín, MD Katarína Perečinská, MD, PhD. Marek Varga, MSc, PhD. Bronislava Víchová, MD Erik Pačuta, MD, PhD. Assoc. prof. Mária Rašiová, MD, PhD. prof. Ľubomír Legáth

Wiener klinische Wochenschrift

Summary

Background

Bronchial hyperresponsiveness (BHR) is a key feature of asthma, but it may also appear in allergic rhinitis. The type of allergen, as well as regional characteristics, play an important role in the development of BHR. The aim of our study was to analyze allergen sensitization patterns and the factors that affect BHR in allergic rhinitis patients living in temperate continental climate zone.

Methods

This study retrospectively analyzed allergic rhinitis patients from Eastern Slovakia who underwent skin-prick tests to aeroallergens, spirometry, histamine and methacholine bronchial provocation tests for evaluation of lower airway symptoms. We analyzed the associations between BHR and the pattern of aeroallergen sensitization, lung function parameters, and the total IgE and eosinophil levels.

Results

Out of 365 allergic rhinitis patients (age range 16–64 years), 114 showed BHR. Sensitization to house dust mites (HDMs) and grass were the most common. BHR was significantly associated with sensitization to dogs (odds ratio, OR = 2.15, 95% confidence interval, CI: 1.13–4.11) and Alternaria (OR = 2.15, 95% CI: 1.06–4.35); however, BHR did not show a relationship with HDMs sensitization. The levels of total IgE and eosinophils were higher in the BHR-positive group. Sensitization to more than six allergens significantly increased the probability of BHR (p < 0.01).

Conclusion

Dogs and Alternaria, but not HDMs, were the sensitizing agents most closely associated with BHR. High-grade sensitization and increased total IgE and eosinophil levels were characteristic clinical signs in BHR-positive allergic rhinitis patients in the temperate continental climatic zone.
Metadaten
Titel
Allergic sensitization pattern as a marker of bronchial hyperresponsiveness in allergic rhinitis patients living in temperate continental climate zone
verfasst von
MD, PhD. Assoc. prof. Slavomír Perečinský
MD Lenka Murínová
MD Andrea Jančová
MD, PhD. Pavol Murín
MD Katarína Perečinská
MD, PhD. Marek Varga
MSc, PhD. Bronislava Víchová
MD Erik Pačuta
MD, PhD. Assoc. prof. Mária Rašiová
MD, PhD. prof. Ľubomír Legáth
Publikationsdatum
08.09.2022
Verlag
Springer Vienna
Erschienen in
Wiener klinische Wochenschrift
Print ISSN: 0043-5325
Elektronische ISSN: 1613-7671
DOI
https://doi.org/10.1007/s00508-022-02081-4

