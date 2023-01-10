Real-world evidence with magnetic sphincter augmentation for gastroesophageal reflux disease: a scoping review

Despite the remarkably low morbidity and mortality rates [], fundoplication is underused due to the perception of failure and side effects associated with this operation. Also, variability in clinical outcomes related to interindividual practice and surgical expertise [] has limited the adoption of this procedure, especially in patients with early-stage GERD. Patients undergoing Nissen fundoplication are especially at risk for potential side effects of the procedure such as bloating, an inability to belch and vomit, and the occurrence of persistent dysphagia that may require revisional surgery []. These are the main reasons why gastroenterologists tend to refer for fundoplication only patients with long-lasting severe disease and large hiatal hernias. A decline in the use of surgical fundoplication has been noted in the US over the past decade []. Further, early recognition and treatment of GERD in young patients is critical to prevent long-term complications, even in patients under continuous acid-suppressive medication []. Paradoxically, underuse of antireflux procedures is in contrast to the increasing recognition of GERD as a progressive disease leading to carditis, cardiac metaplasia, intestinal metaplasia, and eventually adenocarcinoma of the distal esophagus []. However, the limitations of both PPI therapy and fundoplication have led many patients to either tolerate life-time drug dependence and incomplete symptomatic relief, or to undertake the risk of a surgical procedure that alters gastric anatomy, may have side effects, and may deteriorate over time.

Surgical therapy has the potential to cure GERD by reinforcing both components of the antireflux barrier, i.e., the lower esophageal sphincter (LES) and the crural diaphragm (CD). Because of equivocal evidence and the lack of robust and high-quality randomized trials, current guidelines suggest that the choice of an antireflux procedure should be left to the discretion of the individual surgeon and be best suited to the individual patient []. Laparoscopic Nissen fundoplication remains the current reference gold standard and has been shown to be safe, effective, and durable when performed in specialized centers []. Systematic reviews and meta-analyses [], randomized clinical trials [], and recent recommendations [] suggest that the Toupet fundoplication provides equivalent results in terms of reflux control and a lower rate of side effects compared to Nissen fundoplication.

Current therapy for gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD) is frequently reported to be less than satisfactory by patients, gastroenterologists, and surgeons. About 40% of patients are resistant or only partially respond to proton pump inhibitor (PPI) therapy [], and even doubling the dose may be inadequate to relieve regurgitation and improve quality of life. Therapy with PPI does not have any direct pharmacologic impact on the dynamics of the antireflux barrier. Persistent nonacid reflux and nocturnal acid breakthrough can still occur despite maximal PPI therapy, and may lead to volume regurgitation with pulmonary aspiration and Barrett’s metaplasia, the major risk factor for esophageal adenocarcinoma []. In addition, there are growing concerns over the long-term consequences of chronic acid suppression (reduced vitamin B12 and magnesium absorption, interaction with clopidogrel, risk ofinfection, hypergastrinemia, enterochromaffin-like cell hyperplasia, parietal cell hypertrophy leading to rebound acid hypersecretion, and even the risk of gastric cancer) [].

Concept and clinical application of the MSA procedure

Magnetic sphincter augmentation (MSA-Linx™ Reflux Management System; Johnson & Johnson, New Brunswick, NJ, USA) is a minimally invasive procedure designed to provide a permanent solution to GERD. The Linx procedure can be used with the intent to prevent progression of early-stage GERD or to treat more advanced disease associated with hiatus hernia []. The Linx is a mechanical device designed to augment the physiologic barrier to reflux by magnetic force. The device consists of individual neodymium iron boron magnets hermetically sealed within titanium casings and is currently manufactured in different sizes, from 13–17 beads. The beads are interlinked with independent titanium wires to form a flexible and expandable ring. At rest, each bead is in contact with adjacent beads in a Roman arch configuration. The beads can move independently of the adjacent beads, creating a dynamic implant that does not compress the esophagus and does not limit its range of motion upon swallowing, belching, or vomiting. Rather, the Linx device prevents reflux by limiting distension of the esophagogastric junction and preventing LES shortening and effacement in response to challenges of intra-gastric and intra-abdominal pressure []. Separation of the beads occurs when intragastric pressure overcomes the magnetic attraction force and is independent of the number of beads. The Linx, while augmenting the LES, allows for expansion to accommodate a swallowed bolus or the escape of elevated intra-gastric pressure associated with belching or vomiting. During the healing process after implantation, the device is encapsulated in fibrous tissue but is not incorporated into the esophageal wall [], which makes it possible to remove the device without damaging the esophagus. The fibrous capsule exerts an additional LES-augmenting force. The Linx has recently received magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) approval for scanning in systems up 1.5 T.

The preoperative assessment of patients who are candidates for a Linx procedure is essentially similar to any other antireflux intervention. Routine testing includes a barium swallow study, upper gastrointestinal endoscopy with biopsies, esophageal manometry, and esophageal pH or pH-impedance monitoring []. In patients with atypical symptoms and/or borderline objective criteria for diagnosis, further assessment for gastric emptying disorders, rumination, cannabis use, irritable bowel syndrome, and small intestinal bacterial overgrowth may be necessary to exclude a functional etiology; also, psychological profile evaluation is recommended in selected individuals. Patients with known allergies to titanium or nickel, those with autoimmune disorders, and those who require surveillance MRI should not be considered for the Linx procedure.

Compared to fundoplication, the Linx procedure in patients without hiatus hernia requires minimal dissection and potential preservation of the phrenoesophageal ligament []. The procedure is performed under general anesthesia using a standard laparoscopic approach. There are no available data supporting the use of single-port access, three-dimensional camera, or robotics for performance of the Linx procedure. Surgical dissection begins by dividing the peritoneum on the anterior surface of the gastroesophageal junction below the insertion of the inferior leaf of the phrenoesophageal ligament and above the junction of the hepatic branch to the anterior vagus nerve. The lateral surface of the left crus is dissected from the posterior fundic wall without dividing the short gastric vessels. The gastrohepatic ligament is opened above and below the hepatic branch of the anterior vagus nerve to facilitate preparation of the retroesophageal window. Gentle dissection from the right side is made towards the left crus just above the crural decussation to identify the posterior vagus nerve. The esophagus is suspended with a Penrose drain, and a tunnel is created between the vagus and the esophageal wall (Fig. 1). A sizing tool consisting of a soft white magnetic tip actuated through a handset is used to determine the appropriate size of the Linx device to be implanted. The handset contains a numerical indicator that corresponds to the size range of the device. The sizing tool is placed through the tunnel dissected between the esophageal wall and the posterior vagus nerve bundle. Once the esophagus is encircled, a non-compressive device size can be selected by rotating the shaft of the instrument, ensuring that the white loop is free to move up and down along the esophageal wall, and sizing up 1 bead if there is no movement (Fig. 2). As confirmation, the sizer can be incrementally closed until the magnetic tip pops off, followed by sizing up by 2 or 3 beads []. The Linx device of appropriate size is introduced through the tunnel and the opposing ends are brought to the anterior surface of the esophagus and simply connected together by engaging the two clasps (Fig. 3). The decision to proceed with formal crural repair depends on the severity of GERD as assessed preoperatively and the presence of a hiatal hernia as confirmed intraoperatively. If in doubt, division of the phrenoesophageal ligament and full mediastinal dissection is recommended to obtain an adequate and tension-free length of intraabdominal esophagus (Fig. 4).

Fig. 1 Laparoscopic view of the retroesophageal window after limited dissection. A tunnel is made between the posterior vagus nerve and the esophageal wall 
Fig. 2 The loop of the sizer is closed non-compressively around the esophagus ( a ), gently tilted ( b ), and then opened until the magnetic tip pops off to decide the most appropriate number of device beads 
Fig. 3 The Linx device (Johnson & Johnson) is introduced through the tunnel around the esophagus and the clasps are engaged on the anterior surface of the esophagus 
Fig. 4 Full mediastinal dissection is required in most patients to obtain an adequate and tension-free length of intraabdominal esophagus