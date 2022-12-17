Long-term results for palmar hyperhidrosis and palmar hyperhidrosis with axillary and/or plantar sweating: T3+T4 sympathicotomy vs. T4 sympathicotomy

Results

There was no significant difference in baseline characteristics and early postoperative results between the two groups. In the follow-up period, the improvement of the degree of palmar sweating in the T3+T4 group was better ( p < 0.05). The incidence of compensatory hyperhidrosis was significantly rarer in group T4 ( p < 0.05). For patients with palmar hyperhidrosis accompanied by axillary sweating, the improvement rate of axillary sweating was higher in group T3+T4, both at 1 month and 3 years after surgery ( p < 0.05). For patients with palmar hyperhidrosis accompanied by plantar sweating, the improvement rate was 33.3% in group T4 and 70% in group T3+T4 at 3 years after surgery ( p < 0.05). Satisfaction rate and recurrence rate showed no statistical significance between the two groups (all p > 0.05). Group T3+T4 had a lower the Hyperhidrosis Quality of Life Index score ( p < 0.05).