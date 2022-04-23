Real-world evidence for cladribine tablets in multiple sclerosis: further insights into efficacy and safety

p

The evaluation of the safety data generated in the pivotal trials revealed that the AE of special interest was most frequently the occurrence of herpes zoster, followed by oral herpes and herpes simplex []. In a bicentric study from Germany, herpes virus infections occurred in 14.6% at a median of 83 days (range 10–305 days) after the intake of CLAD tablets []. In this cohort, the herpes virus infections related to both herpes-simplex virus (HSV) and VZV, and mostly occurred in year 1. Two patients had cranial nerve involvement among the 22 patients with VZV infection. No VZV encephalitis case was present in the cohort. While most HSV infections resolved following local treatment, all patients with VZV infection received intravenous acyclovir. Interestingly, the incidence of VZV reactivation but not that of HSV infection was significantly associated with low lymphocyte counts. Indeed, lymphocyte numbers were decreased among all patients during VZV manifestation, and every second patient had lymphopenia grades 3 and 4 (< 500 cells/µl) []. In line with this, lymphocyte counts at manifestation of HSV disease (median 860 cells/μL; range: 420–1150 cells/μL) were lower for VZV infection (median 570 cells/µl; range: 220–1120 cells/μL) []. Of note, previously DMF-exposed patients were more prone to develop severe lymphopenia (odds ratio: 5.0;< 0.001) compared to the remainder and had mainly VZV infections []. Interestingly, the grade of lymphopenia in DMF-pretreated individuals was independent of the baseline lymphocyte count. Even though the data are insufficient to give recommendations on whether and when to consider antiviral prophylaxis, the authors conclude that patients switching from DMF to CLAD should be closely monitored for and eventually (booster) vaccinated against VZV. Interestingly, the incidence of VZV infection was much lower in an observational study from Canada (2%), which retrospectively compared the safety profile of ALEM (= 46) and CLAD (= 65; tablets and infusions) over 3 years []. The CLAD-treated group was older (= 0.0002), with higher baseline EDSS (= 0.0015), and more likely to be secondary progressive (< 0.0001). They found better tolerability of CLAD, and ALEM was associated with significantly more infusion-related AE (80% vs. 17% for the IV CLAD treatment), VZV infections (22% vs. 2%), and secondary autoimmune events (56% vs. 3%). Interestingly, the authors classified two cases of hypothyroidism (3%) as autoimmune adverse reactions linked to CLAD treatment []. This study also addressed the occurrence of malignancies. These were equally distributed among the two cohorts (2% each) and included follicular lymphoma (ALEM) and recurrent basal cell carcinoma (CLAD). In contrast, the integrated safety analysis of the CLAD development program recorded ten malignancies in 3754 patient-years compared to only three events among the placebo cohorts (2275 patient-years) []. CLAD-associated malignancies consisted of melanoma (= 2) and one case each of basal cell carcinoma, squamous cell carcinoma, pancreatic, breast, ovarian, rectal, and papillary thyroid cancers, and bile duct adenocarcinoma. The wide spectrum indicates no clustering of any particular cancer type. Importantly, the incidence rate of malignancies under CLAD tablets was not different from the patient cohort treated with other DMDs []. Although signals of carcinogenicity were ultimately disproved, long-term monitoring has been recommended by the EMA and the FDA []. Due to the relatively short follow-up period in the pivotal trials compared to a long latency period for many cancers [], real-world data over many years are warranted to detect potential cancer side effects associated with immunotherapies. The German study (= 239) detected cancerous skin lesions (squamous cell carcinoma,= 2) in 0.8% of pwMS treated with CLAD tablets []. For now, there is no evidence underscoring an increased rate of neoplasms following CLAD tablet therapy compared to the general population. The final safety analysis from the clinical development program, including the PREMIERE registry, confirmed the low level of serious treatment-emergent AEs associated with CLAD tablets [].