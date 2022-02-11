10.02.2022 | main topic
Natalizumab treatment during pregnancy in multiple sclerosis—clinical and bioethical aspects of an ongoing debate
- Zeitschrift:
- Wiener Medizinische Wochenschrift
Wichtige Hinweise
Availability of data
The datasets used and/or analysed during the current study are available from the corresponding author on reasonable request.
Publisher’s Note
Springer Nature remains neutral with regard to jurisdictional claims in published maps and institutional affiliations.
Summary
Background
Natalizumab is an approved treatment for relapsing remitting multiple sclerosis; however, its safety during pregnancy is not formally proven.
Case presentation
We report a woman with multiple sclerosis being treated with natalizumab before pregnancy. After withdrawal of natalizumab, she suffered a severe, disabling rebound. In agreement with the patient, natalizumab was restarted during pregnancy. Our patient improved substantially and gave birth to a healthy boy.
Conclusion
Use of natalizumab during pregnancy may be an option in highly active multiple sclerosis.