 Skip to main content
Registrieren
Springer Medizin Österreich
TOOLBAR 1 2 3 4
SUCHE
MENÜ 1 2 3 4
Suchformular schließen
Erweiterte Suche
main-content
nach oben
Ausgabenarchiv
archive
insite
Drucken
print
share

Tipp

Weitere Artikel dieser Ausgabe durch Wischen aufrufen

10.02.2022 | main topic

Natalizumab treatment during pregnancy in multiple sclerosis—clinical and bioethical aspects of an ongoing debate

Zeitschrift:
Wiener Medizinische Wochenschrift
Autoren:
Klaus Berek, Claudia Paganini, Harald Hegen, Gabriel Bsteh, Astrid Grams, Michael Auer, Thomas Berger, Florian Deisenhammer, MD, PhD Franziska Di Pauli
» Jetzt Zugang zum Volltext erhalten
Wichtige Hinweise

Availability of data

The datasets used and/or analysed during the current study are available from the corresponding author on reasonable request.

Publisher’s Note

Springer Nature remains neutral with regard to jurisdictional claims in published maps and institutional affiliations.

Summary

Background

Natalizumab is an approved treatment for relapsing remitting multiple sclerosis; however, its safety during pregnancy is not formally proven.

Case presentation

We report a woman with multiple sclerosis being treated with natalizumab before pregnancy. After withdrawal of natalizumab, she suffered a severe, disabling rebound. In agreement with the patient, natalizumab was restarted during pregnancy. Our patient improved substantially and gave birth to a healthy boy.

Conclusion

Use of natalizumab during pregnancy may be an option in highly active multiple sclerosis.

Bitte loggen Sie sich ein, um Zugang zu diesem Inhalt zu erhalten

Jetzt einloggen Kostenlos registrieren

Sie möchten Zugang zu diesem Inhalt erhalten? Dann informieren Sie sich jetzt über unsere Produkte:

Abo für kostenpflichtige Inhalte

Jetzt informieren
Literatur
Über diesen Artikel

Version: 0.1802.0