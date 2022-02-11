Natalizumab treatment during pregnancy in multiple sclerosis—clinical and bioethical aspects of an ongoing debate

Natalizumab is an approved treatment for relapsing remitting multiple sclerosis; however, its safety during pregnancy is not formally proven.

Case presentation

We report a woman with multiple sclerosis being treated with natalizumab before pregnancy. After withdrawal of natalizumab, she suffered a severe, disabling rebound. In agreement with the patient, natalizumab was restarted during pregnancy. Our patient improved substantially and gave birth to a healthy boy.