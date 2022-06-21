 Skip to main content
20.06.2022 | main topic

An overview of pivotal trials and real-world evidence for CD20-depleting therapy in multiple sclerosis

Immunotherapy with rituximab, ocrelizumab, and ofatumumab

verfasst von: Arkady Ovchinnikov, Dr.med. Oliver Findling

Erschienen in: Wiener Medizinische Wochenschrift

Summary

Multiple sclerosis (MS) is a chronic inflammatory disease of the central nervous system leading to demyelination and neurodegeneration of brain tissue. For a long time, research focused on T cells as the primary mechanism of disease. Driven by reports on the clinical results of B cell-depleting therapies, this therapeutic approach has come into focus in the last decade, and new highly effective treatments have been developed and are now complementing the therapeutic landscape. This review provides an overview of the development of B cell-depleting therapies and shows the advantages and disadvantages of current developments. In addition, we discuss basic considerations for CD20-depleted MS patients in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Metadaten
Titel
An overview of pivotal trials and real-world evidence for CD20-depleting therapy in multiple sclerosis
Immunotherapy with rituximab, ocrelizumab, and ofatumumab
verfasst von
Arkady Ovchinnikov
Dr.med. Oliver Findling
Publikationsdatum
20.06.2022
Verlag
Springer Vienna
Erschienen in
Wiener Medizinische Wochenschrift
Print ISSN: 0043-5341
Elektronische ISSN: 1563-258X
DOI
https://doi.org/10.1007/s10354-022-00939-w

