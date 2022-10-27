 Skip to main content
Erschienen in: Wiener Medizinische Wochenschrift 15-16/2022

01.11.2022 | editorial

Multiple sclerosis at the crossroads of scientific evidence and clinical translation

verfasst von: FAAN FEAN FANA MBA Prof. Dr. Johann Sellner

Erschienen in: Wiener Medizinische Wochenschrift | Ausgabe 15-16/2022

Excerpt

Few neurological conditions have witnessed such a magnitude of clinical and therapeutic advances over recent years as multiple sclerosis (MS). In addition, there is now a greater understanding of the underlying genetic and environmental factors involved in the condition’s pathogenesis. Indeed, the causality of Epstein–Barr virus infection and the development of MS has been corroborated only recently. Moreover, the relevance of comorbidities for the disease course and individual quality of life is now acknowledged. Currently, there are efforts to translate the improved understanding of MS-related comorbidities into clinical practice. …
