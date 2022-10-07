Perioperative management of pancreatic excretory function in the context of pancreatic head resections in PDAC patients

Summary

Introduction Postoperative pancreatic fistulas (POPF) are possible origins of dangerous and life-threatening complications after pancreatic head resections. In 2020, a review with over 52,000 patients showed that patients without secretion inhibition (SI) show a higher tendency to develop a POPF. However, there is still no consensus regarding the use of secretion inhibition or in which way it should be administered. The aim of our study is to show whether SI with somatostatin is superior to inhibition with a somatostatin analogue (SA).

Methods This retrospective data analysis was retrieved from an existing databank. Between 3/2015 and 12/2018, a total of 66 PDAC patients underwent pancreatic head resection. In this group, somatostatin was used as a perioperative secretion inhibitor. The comparison group ( n = 91) operated from 1/2010 to 12/2014 received an SA for inhibition. These groups were compared regarding the occurrence of clinically relevant (CR)-POPF.

Results The frequency rates for biochemical leakage, type B, and type C fistulas in the SA group were 17.58% ( n = 16), 30.76% ( n = 28), and 9.89% ( n = 9), respectively. The somatostatin group showed the following frequencies: 24.2% ( n = 16) for biochemical leakage, 16.7% ( n = 11) for type B, and 6.1% ( n = 4) for type C fistulas. The overall occurrence of CR-POPF was significantly reduced in the somatostatin group ( p = 0.0069).