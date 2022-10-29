Thoracoabdominal approach for traumatic diaphragmatic hernia in a hemodynamically unstable patient

Summary

Background Diaphragmatic hernias with strangulated contents are a surgical challenge. Thoracoabdominal incisions are commonly used for a variety of thoracic and vascular cases, although rarely used for diaphragmatic hernias, which are typically repaired with laparotomy, thoracotomy, or minimally invasive approaches.

Case report We present the unique case of a 60-year-old, critically ill unstable patient with severe heart failure with a reduced ejection fraction (15–25%) and severe valve disease presenting with a left-sided diaphragmatic hernia containing strangulated small intestine and requiring urgent surgical exploration. This was safely and efficiently repaired via a thoracoabdominal approach at the index surgery, with intestines left in discontinuity and placement of temporary chest and abdominal closure. At the second planned operation, good continuity was successfully restored.

Results The patient had early extubation, gradual diet advancement with full recovery, and discharge home on postoperative day 17.