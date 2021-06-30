 Skip to main content
29.06.2021 | review Open Access

Wound myiasis in Western Europe: prevalence and risk factors in a changing climate scenario

European Surgery
Erika Andreatta, Prof. Luigi Bonavina
Summary

Background

Myiasis is an infestation of neglected open wounds by fly larvae. Global warming, related climate changes, and increased traveling in tropical countries may contribute to the worldwide diffusion of new fly species. Common risk factors for myiasis are advanced age, poor hygiene, malnourishment, social isolation, diabetes, cancer, and peripheral artery disease. The aim of this study was to review the characteristics of cases of myiasis reported in Europe.

Methods

A narrative review of cutaneous myiasis was performed using PubMed, EMBASE, Web of Science database, and the search terms “human,” “myiasis,” “cutaneous myiasis,” “maggot,” “Europe,” “wound,” with the combination of “AND” and “OR.” In addition, hospital charts were reviewed to add personal experience to the literature review.

Results

Overall, 52 articles, both single case reports and case series reporting cutaneous myiasis, were found in the medical literature of the past two decades. A total of 64 patients living in Europe were identified, of whom 36% had wound myiasis. In addition to the literature review, we report the case of a male patient who presented with myiasis within a deep scalp ulcer occurring after radiotherapy for basal cell carcinoma.

Conclusion

Myasis is rare and possibly under-reported in Europe. The epidemiology of this infestation may be changing in the future due to climate variability, a rise in travel to tropical areas, and the migration of fly species.

