Repeated hepatic resection for colorectal liver metastases: is this concept safe and feasible?

Repeated hepatectomy is associated with beneficial outcomes in median overall survival and perioperative morbidity in patients with recurrence of colorectal hepatic metastases.

The aim of this study is to investigate differences among patients who underwent single and repeated hepatic resections and to hereby identify prognostic factors that contribute to the premises of repeated hepatectomy. We investigated differences in the course of the first partial hepatectomy which potentially prejudice the possibility of repeated resection. The key question is whether redo hepatectomy for recurrent disease after successful index surgery improves overall survival.

It remains unclear whether the documented beneficial outcomes truly reflect the therapeutic impact of repeated resection or rather simply reflect the effect of selection bias. Furthermore, although attempts have been made to provide selection criteria for repeated hepatectomy, factors that predict the recurrence rate after hepatectomy are not clearly defined [].

Hepatic or extrahepatic recurrence is reported in up to 80% of patients after hepatectomy []. The beneficial outcomes of hepatectomy in patients with colorectal metastases have encouraged attempts of repeated hepatectomy in patients with recurrent liver disease. Repeated hepatectomy has been associated with acceptable rates of postoperative morbidity and mortality; however, recent studies have reported conflicting results regarding the impact of repeated hepatectomy on long-term survival []. Although some studies have demonstrated a survival benefit following redo hepatectomy compared to single resection [], others have yielded comparable or less favorable long-term results [].

Colorectal cancer represents the third most common cause of malignancy and the third leading cause of cancer-related mortality worldwide. It is estimated that up to 25% of patients have colorectal liver metastases at the time of diagnosis, whereas 30–50% of patients develop metastases during the course of their cancer disease []. Compared to other therapeutic approaches such as locoregional ablation treatments, surgical resection is associated with the highest 5‑year survival rate and is considered the gold standard in treatment of liver cancer [].

Materials and methods

Within a period of 14 years, a total of 338 patients with colorectal liver metastases underwent 439 partial liver resections in curative intent due to one or more metastases and were included in the analysis. The study was performed in accordance with the ethical standards laid down in the 1964 Declaration of Helsinki.

Anzeige

All cases were previously presented and discussed in an interdisciplinary tumor board. The primary tumor was resected either prior to the liver resection or synchronously. According to current guidelines and the initial tumor stage, radiation therapy and/or chemotherapy was performed.

Anatomical partial liver resections according to Couinaud liver segmentation, atypical partial liver resection, or a combination of both procedures was conducted. If necessary, the Pringle-maneuver technique was used to prevent blood loss. “Major partial hepatectomy” was defined as resection of three or more liver segments. All patients underwent an intraoperative ultrasound examination to verify the location and size of metastases and to detect potential previously unknown metastases. Perihepatic lymphadenectomy was only performed in case of lymph node enlargement, while cholecystectomy was conducted as standard. Parenchyma dissection was performed using an ultrasound dissection device (CUSA; Tyco Healthcare, Mansfield, MA, USA).

All patients were transferred to the intensive care unit postoperatively and were monitored for at least 1 day. Patients received red cell concentrates only in case of hemoglobin concentration less than 6 g/dl or less than 8 g/dl in patients with existing cardiovascular-related diseases.

All patients were registered in an Access database (Microsoft Access, Microsoft Office Professional Plus 2010; Microsoft Cooperation, Redmond, Washington, United States). Demographical and medical history data including stage and location of the primary tumor, initial tumor therapy, extent of partial liver resection, and course of inpatient treatment were listed. From January 2017 to December 2021, a retrospective analysis and completion of follow-up data were conducted. Institutional approval was obtained for the conduction of this retrospective study.

Study participants were divided into two groups. Patients with only one partial hepatectomy were assigned to the group “single partial hepatectomy” (sPhx); those with two or more partial liver resections were assigned to the group “multiple partial hepatectomies” (mPhx). The mPhx group was subdivided into the following subgroups: patients who underwent two (2Phx) or more than two (> 2Phx) partial liver resections. The different groups were compared with regard to the above-mentioned data.

The collected data were analyzed using Microsoft Excel (Microsoft Excel, Microsoft Office Professional Plus 2010, Microsoft Cooperation) and SPSS 23.0® (IBM Corp., Armonk, NY, United States). Categorical values are given as absolute values and percentages. Continuous values are given as the mean value with standard deviation or median and 95% confidence range.