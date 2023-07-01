Neuronal intranuclear inclusion disease with cortical involvement in left hemisphere: a case report

Neuronal intranuclear inclusion disease (NIID) is a rare highly heterogeneous disease. In this paper, we present a case of NIID featured in cortical involvement in left hemisphere of brain and the imaging changes in the process of the disease.

Case presentation

A 57-year-old female was hospitalized due to recurrent attacks of headache with cognitive impairment and tremor for 2 years. The symptoms of headache episodes were reversible. The characteristic radiologic change was high intensity signal involving the grey matter-white matter junction on the brain diffusion-weighted imaging (DWI), which existed in the frontal lobe and then extended backwards. Atypical features on fluid-attenuated inversion recovery (FLAIR) sequences showing small patchy high signals in the cerebellar vermis. High signals and edema were detected on FLAIR images along the cortex of the left occipito-parieto-temporal lobes, expanding and gradually shrinking in the follow-up visit. Besides, cerebral atrophy and bilateral symmetrical leukoencephalopathy were also detected. Skin biopsy and genetic testing confirmed the diagnosis of NIID.