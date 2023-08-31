The Vienna idiopathic intracranial hypertension database—An Austrian registry

Patients and definitions

5 ]. In November 2021, the Vienna IIH (VIIH) database was established at the Departments of Neurology and Ophthalmology, Medical University of Vienna, which serve as both primary and reference centers mainly for Vienna and its geographical catchment area. By February 2023, a cohort of 113 patients diagnosed with IIH or IIH without papilledema (IIH-WOP) according to modified Friedman criteria was included [].

]. Given a population of nearly 3 million people in the greater Vienna area, this study is likely to have caught most IIH patients from this geographic area. Patients presented initially either at the Department of Neurology or at the Department of Ophthalmology and were referred obligatorily to the other department. Experienced neurologists and neuro-ophthalmologists performed all examinations.

Standardized VIIH case reports including demographic data, disease-specific parameters as well as documentation of diagnostic and therapeutic procedures were completed.

Data are collected retrospectively from clinical reports at first visit and whenever the patient returns for scheduled follow-up or unscheduled visits. All initial assessments and follow-ups after the official establishment of the VIIH database (30-NOV-2021) are collected prospectively.

