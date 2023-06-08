The positive effect of spermidine in older adults suffering from dementia after 1 year

Based on our promising results, according to which the oral intake of spermidine has already shown a positive effect on memory performance after 3 months [], the nursing home group participating in the study decided to change the meals of all residents to a spermidine-rich diet. To ensure a daily intake of at least 3.3 mg spermidine per day, attention was paid to enriching as many meals as possible with spermidine. After 1 year, the residents of one house (Hart bei Graz) were again subjected to CERAD-Plus testing. We now present the results of this test.

Material and methods

In total, 45 older individuals (MD 83, SD 9.5 years of age) participated in the follow up study. Participants were recruited via the director of nursing in the rest home in Hart bei Graz of the “Gepflegt Wohnen” group in Styria, Austria. People aged between 60 and 100 years were eligible for participation in the study. Furthermore, they had to not only take part in the CERAD-Plus test at the beginning and after 1 year but also continue their previous medication. Exclusion criteria comprised receiving antidementia medication, changing their previous medication, withdrawal by choice or participation in another study. Written informed consent was obtained from all participants in accordance with the Ethics Committee of the Medical University of Graz (30-280 ex 17/18). For those who were not able to understand the study, relatives or administrators provided consent.

