Seasonality of benign paroxysmal positional vertigo

Study population and seasonality

We retrospectively evaluated the charts of all patients presenting with vertigo to the Neurotology Outpatient Clinic, the Neurology Outpatient Clinic and the Department of Emergency Medicine at the Medical University of Vienna, between January 2007 and December 2012. Only patients > 18 years with definite BPPV (based on the ICD-10 criteria H81.1) and diligently documented symptoms, were included. At the emergency department and in general at the AKH-Vienna (University Hospital Vienna), patients are usually investigated in an interdisciplinary setting. Therefore, almost 90% of vertigo patients are either seen first by the ENT or experienced neurologists and are then referred to colleagues from the other specialty who are familiar with the diagnosis and treatment of BPPV. In addition, all cases were supervised by specialists from the Neurotology Outpatient Clinic. Treatment-resistant cases were also reassigned to the Neurotology Outpatient Clinic for diagnosis confirmation and further treatment. As the patients were admitted in the acute stage, the maneuvers were performed either by consultants or residents experienced in positioning (at the end of the training under supervision). Due to the random distribution of patients (admissions during the daytime, or at night, or at the weekend, i.e., 24 h for 7 days a week), the maneuvers were not tied to a single investigator.

Patients with any signs of other causes of peripheral or central vertigo were not included in this study. Based on the meteorological seasons in Austria, spring begins in March, summer in June, autumn in September and winter in December. The average temperatures, as well as the daylight hours in the particular months, were provided by the Central Institute for Meteorology and Geodynamics of Austria (ZAMG).