Skip to main content
Home
Zeitschriften
Zeitungen
Podcast
Gesundheitspolitik
Praxis
Leben
Jobs
Fachgebiete
Allgemeinmedizin
Anästhesiologie & Intensivmedizin
Augenheilkunde
Chirurgie
Dermatologie
Gynäkologie und Geburtshilfe
HNO
Innere Medizin
Kinder & Jugendheilkunde
Neurologie & Psychiatrie
Orthopädie & Unfallchirurgie
Pflege
Urologie
Zahnmedizin
Apotheke
Subfächer Innere Medizin
Diabetologie
Gastroenterologie
Infektiologie
Kardiologie
Onkologie und Hämatologie
Pneumologie
Rheumatologie
Fortbildungen
DFP-Literaturstudium-Artikel
DFP-Webcast Fortbildungen
DFP-Podcasts
Erweiterte Suche
Anmelden
nach oben
Wiener klinische Wochenschrift

Tipp

Weitere Artikel dieser Ausgabe durch Wischen aufrufen

06.06.2023 | original article

Psychometric properties of the Turkish version of the fear avoidance components scale in patients with chronic pain related to musculoskeletal disorders

verfasst von: Kadir Turan, PT, MSc, Zübeyir Sarı, PT, PhD, Fatih Özden, PT, PhD

Erschienen in: Wiener klinische Wochenschrift

Einloggen, um Zugang zu erhalten

Summary

Background

The fear avoidance components scale (FACS) evaluates patients’ cognitive, emotional and behavioral fear avoidance behavior. The aim of the study was to conduct the cross-cultural adaptation, reliability and validity of the Turkish version of the FACS.

Methods

A prospective cross-sectional study was carried out with 208 patients (46.2 ± 11.4 years, 116 women, 92 men) diagnosed with chronic pain related to musculoskeletal disorders. Individuals were assessed with FACS, Tampa scale of kinesiophobia (TSK), Beck depression inventory (BDI), Oswestry disability index (ODI), numerical pain scale (NPS), and pain catastrophizing scale (PCS). A total of 70 patients completed the FACS for the second time 3 days later.

Results

Internal consistency of the total score was excellent (Cronbach’s alpha: 0.815). There was a strong correlation between FACS and TSK and PCS (r1 0.555, r2 0.678, p < 0.001). In addition, the relationship between FACS and BDI and NPS was moderate in terms of construct validity (r1 0.357, r2 0.391, p < 0.001). FACS had a two-factor structure, as expected. The test-retest reliability of the FACS was acceptable to excellent (ICC = 0.526–0.971).

Conclusion

The Turkish version of FACS is a valid and reliable questionnaire for patients with chronic pain related to musculoskeletal disorders. The FACS provides a further advantage over identical questionnaires by evaluating cognitive, behavioral and emotional fear avoidance components.
Anhänge
Nur mit Berechtigung zugänglich
Literatur
1.
2.
Darnall BD, Carr DB, Schatman ME. Pain psychology and the biopsychosocial model of pain treatment: ethical imperatives and social responsibility. Pain Med. 2017;18(8):1413–5. PubMed
3.
Lethem J, Slade P, Troup J, Bentley G. Outline of a fear-avoidance model of exaggerated pain perception—I. Behav Res Ther. 1983;21(4):401–8. PubMedCrossRef
4.
Leeuw M, Goossens ME, Linton SJ, Crombez G, Boersma K, Vlaeyen JW. The fear-avoidance model of musculoskeletal pain: current state of scientific evidence. J Behav Med. 2007;30(1):77–94. PubMedCrossRef
5.
Vlaeyen JW, Kole-Snijders AM, Boeren RG, Van Eek H. Fear of movement/(re) injury in chronic low back pain and its relation to behavioral performance. Pain. 1995;62(3):363–72. PubMedCrossRef
6.
Vlaeyen JW, Linton SJ. Fear-avoidance and its consequences in chronic musculoskeletal pain: a state of the art. Pain. 2000;85(3):317–32. PubMedCrossRef
7.
Crombez G, Eccleston C, Van Damme S, Vlaeyen JW, Karoly P. Fear-avoidance model of chronic pain: the next generation. Clin J Pain. 2012;28(6):475–83. PubMedCrossRef
8.
Asmundson GJ, Katz J. Understanding the co-occurrence of anxiety disorders and chronic pain: state-of-the-art. Depress Anxiety. 2009;26(10):888–901. PubMedCrossRef
9.
Holmes MM, Lewith G, Newell D, Field J, Bishop FL. The impact of patient-reported outcome measures in clinical practice for pain: a systematic review. Qual Life Res. 2017;26(2):245–57. PubMedCrossRef
10.
Neblett R, Mayer TG, Hartzell MM, Williams MJ, Gatchel RJ. The Fear-avoidance components scale (FACS): Development and psychometric evaluation of a new measure of pain-related fear avoidance. Pain Pract. 2016;16(4):435–50. PubMedCrossRef
11.
Neblett R, Mayer TG, Williams MJ, Asih S, Cuesta-Vargas AI, Hartzell MM, et al. The Fear-Avoidance Components Scale (FACS). Clin J Pain. 2017;33(12):1088–99. PubMedCrossRef
12.
Gutiérrez-Sánchez D, Roldán-Jiménez C, Pajares B, Alba E, Cuesta-Vargas AI. Validity and reliability of the Spanish fear-avoidance components scale in breast cancer survivors. Eur J Cancer Care. 2021;30(6):e13506. CrossRef
13.
Knezevic A, Neblett R, Gatchel RJ, Jeremic-Knezevic M, Bugarski-Ignjatovic V, Tomasevic-Todorovic S, et al. Psychometric validation of the Serbian version of the Fear Avoidance Component Scale (FACS). PLoS ONE. 2018;13(9):e204311. PubMedPubMedCentralCrossRef
14.
Bid DD, Neblett R, Alagappan TR, Patel CJ, Patel KN, Patel RL, et al. Cross-cultural adaptation, reliability, and validity of the Gujarati fear-avoidance components scale. Physiother J Indian Assoc Physiother. 2020;14(2):98. CrossRef
15.
Muniz J, Elosua P, Hambleton RK. International test commission guidelines for test translation and adaptation. Psicothema. 2013;25(2):151–7. PubMed
16.
Granat L, Andersson S, Hadziabdic E, Brännström M, Sandgren A. Translation, adaptation, and validation of the Self-efficacy in Palliative Care scale (SEPC) for use in Swedish healthcare settings. BMC Palliat Care. 2022;21(1):1–11. CrossRef
17.
Terwee CB, Bot SD, de Boer MR, van der Windt DA, Knol DL, Dekker J, et al. Quality criteria were proposed for measurement properties of health status questionnaires. J Clin Epidemiol. 2007;60(1):34–42. PubMedCrossRef
18.
Prinsen CA, Mokkink LB, Bouter LM, Alonso J, Patrick DL, De Vet HC, et al. COSMIN guideline for systematic reviews of patient-reported outcome measures. Qual Life Res. 2018;27(5):1147–57. PubMedPubMedCentralCrossRef
19.
Walter S, Eliasziw M, Donner A. Sample size and optimal designs for reliability studies. Statist Med. 1998;17(1):101–10. CrossRef
20.
Bonett DG. Sample size requirements for estimating intraclass correlations with desired precision. Stat Med. 2002;21(9):1331–5. PubMedCrossRef
21.
Yilmaz O, Yakut Y, Uygur F, Ulug N. Turkish version of the Tampa Scale for Kinesiophobia and its test-retest reliability. 2011.
22.
Beck AT, Steer RA, Carbin MG. Psychometric properties of the Beck Depression Inventory: twenty-five years of evaluation. Clin Psychol Rev. 1988;8(1):77–100. CrossRef
23.
Kapci EG, Uslu R, Turkcapar H, Karaoglan A. Beck Depression Inventory II: evaluation of the psychometric properties and cut-off points in a Turkish adult population. Depress Anxiety. 2008;25(10):E104–E10. PubMedCrossRef
24.
Yakut E, Düger T, Öksüz Ç, Yörükan S, Üreten K, Turan D, et al. Validation of the Turkish version of the Oswestry Disability Index for patients with low back pain. Spine. 2004;29(5):581–5. PubMedCrossRef
25.
Jensen MP, Turner JA, Romano JM, Fisher LD. Comparative reliability and validity of chronic pain intensity measures. Pain. 1999;83(2):157–62. PubMedCrossRef
26.
Sullivan MJ, Bishop SR, Pivik J. The pain catastrophizing scale: development and validation. Psychol Assess. 1995;7(4):524.
27.
Ugurlu M, Karakas Ugurlu G, Erten S, Caykoylu A. Validity of Turkish form of Pain Catastrophizing Scale and modeling of the relationship between pain-related disability with pain intensity, cognitive, and emotional factors. Psychiatry Clin Psychopharmacol. 2017;27(2):189–96. CrossRef
28.
Perinetti G, StaTips Part IV. Selection, interpretation and reporting of the intraclass correlation coefficient. South Eur J Orthod Dentofac Res. 2018;5(1):3–5. CrossRef
29.
30.
Costello AB, Osborne J. Best practices in exploratory factor analysis: four recommendations for getting the most from your analysis. Pract Assess Res Eval. 2005;10(1):7.
31.
Cuesta-Vargas AI, Neblett R, Gatchel RJ, Roldán-Jiménez C. Cross-cultural adaptation and validity of the Spanish fear-avoidance components scale and clinical implications in primary care. BMC Fam Pract. 2020;21(1):1–9. CrossRef
32.
Mokkink LB, Terwee CB, Knol DL, Stratford PW, Alonso J, Patrick DL, et al. The COSMIN checklist for evaluating the methodological quality of studies on measurement properties: a clarification of its content. BMC Med Res Methodol. 2010;10(1):1–8. CrossRef
Metadaten
Titel
Psychometric properties of the Turkish version of the fear avoidance components scale in patients with chronic pain related to musculoskeletal disorders
verfasst von
Kadir Turan, PT, MSc
Zübeyir Sarı, PT, PhD
Fatih Özden, PT, PhD
Publikationsdatum
06.06.2023
Verlag
Springer Vienna
Erschienen in
Wiener klinische Wochenschrift
Print ISSN: 0043-5325
Elektronische ISSN: 1613-7671
DOI
https://doi.org/10.1007/s00508-023-02224-1