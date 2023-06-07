Psychometric properties of the Turkish version of the fear avoidance components scale in patients with chronic pain related to musculoskeletal disorders

Summary

Background The fear avoidance components scale (FACS) evaluates patients’ cognitive, emotional and behavioral fear avoidance behavior. The aim of the study was to conduct the cross-cultural adaptation, reliability and validity of the Turkish version of the FACS.

Methods A prospective cross-sectional study was carried out with 208 patients (46.2 ± 11.4 years, 116 women, 92 men) diagnosed with chronic pain related to musculoskeletal disorders. Individuals were assessed with FACS, Tampa scale of kinesiophobia (TSK), Beck depression inventory (BDI), Oswestry disability index (ODI), numerical pain scale (NPS), and pain catastrophizing scale (PCS). A total of 70 patients completed the FACS for the second time 3 days later.

Results Internal consistency of the total score was excellent (Cronbach’s alpha: 0.815). There was a strong correlation between FACS and TSK and PCS (r 1 0.555, r 2 0.678, p < 0.001). In addition, the relationship between FACS and BDI and NPS was moderate in terms of construct validity (r 1 0.357, r 2 0.391, p < 0.001). FACS had a two-factor structure, as expected. The test-retest reliability of the FACS was acceptable to excellent (ICC = 0.526–0.971).