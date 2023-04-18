Malaria in Austria

Austria received the status malaria-free by the World Health Organization (WHO) in 1963 []; however, just like in other European countries, malaria is regularly imported from endemic regions. Historically, the highest number of malaria cases were imported in the post-war period from 1946 to 1950. This was due to former soldiers returning from northern Africa, the Balkans, and the Mediterranean region. Between 1951 and 1975 much fewer cases were registered, usually less than 10 cases a year. Since then there has been a great increase in international tourism and case numbers have risen again []. A 2003 study on Austrian malaria cases found that from 1990 to 2000 there were on average 84 imported malaria cases per year, withresponsible for 55.9% of all cases and no decreasing or increasing trends []. Since then, to the best of knowledge, there have been no further studies on this issue. The current study aimed to provide more up to date information on annual malaria cases and the involvedspecies based on our diagnostic data.

Europe has been widely free of autochthonous malaria transmission since 1975 []. The disease is reportable in most European countries, including Austria and today most registered cases are imported by international travellers, including particularly so-called visiting friends and relatives (VFRs), but also tourists and people traveling for work, and by migrants and refugees. According to data from the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC), from 2014 to 2018 there were between 7831 and 8427 annually reported malaria cases within the European Union [].

The genusis a large taxonomic group with more than 250 known species that infect different vertebrate hosts []. Before the use of polymerase chain reaction (PCR) for malaria diagnosis, four species ofwere known to be pathogenic to humans:and. Although primarily a parasite of long-tailed macaque monkeys in Southeast Asia,, has been found to also infect humans []. Furthermore,has been divided into two sympatric types, namelyand, only distinguishable by molecular methods []. In terms of prevalence and severity of disease,andare of highest importance, with the former being most likely to cause severe disease and death [].

Malaria is a parasitic disease caused by single-celled eukaryotic organisms of the genusand transmitted by the bite of femalemosquitos. The disease is prevalent in various subtropical and tropical regions around the world. Over the past two decades significant progress has been made in reducing the global malaria burden; however, malaria still ranks among the most important infectious diseases worldwide. In 2020, there were approximately 241 million malaria cases worldwide and about 627,000 deaths caused by the disease. Overall, 602,000 (96%) of all deaths occurred in Africa, and 77% of the total malaria fatalities were children under the age of 5 years [].

During the observed time period, blood samples of more than 600 patients underwent direct pathogen detection for Plasmodium spp. During the course of the study period there was a marked increase in patient samples that the institution received for malaria diagnostics, with almost two thirds of all patients tested between 2016 and 2020. All patients were anonymized and results from each type of diagnostic test (microscopy, genus-specific PCR, species-specific PCR, FRET-qPCR, RDT) were downloaded into Microsoft Excel® (Microsoft Corporation, Redmond, WA, USA) files. Data were filtered for positive results and all double entries were removed. Altogether, 122 cases were identified and included. Many patients were diagnosed using various test methods, and in a few cases, the results concerning the species of Plasmodium (usually P. vivax and P. ovale ) did not match between microscopy and PCR. With respect to the higher sensitivity and specificity of molecular diagnostic methods, PCR-based results were used in such cases.

Laboratory diagnostics included light microscopy (Giemsa stained thin and thick blood smears), polymerase chain reaction (PCR), real-time quantitative PCR (qPCR), rapid diagnostic tests (RDT) (BinaxNOW® Malaria, Abbott Rapid Diagnostics Austria GmbH, Linz, Austria) or a combination of these. A standard nested PCR protocol [] has been in routine clinical use at the ISPTM since 2014: blood samples with a positivegenus-specific reaction were tested with species-specific nested PCRs, differentiating betweenand. Samples that were positive in the genus-specific reaction but had negative species-specific results were additionally tested for, following published protocols []. A novel fluorescence resonance energy transfer-based real-time PCR (FRET-qPCR) was introduced in the year 2020 and was used in addition to the nested PCR. This novel assay reportedly has a higher sensitivity than the standard nested PCR protocol, combined with faster turnaround times [].

A retrospective descriptive study was conducted based on the data of malaria cases confirmed at the Institute of Specific Prophylaxis and Tropical Medicine (ISPTM) of the Medical University of Vienna, the Austrian reference center for parasitic infections. While the Institute receives samples from healthcare centers from all federal states of the country, the majority come from eastern Austria with approximately 60.0% of the study samples coming from healthcare centers in Vienna. A laboratory quality assurance program with regular international interlaboratory tests ensures high levels of accuracy and proficiency. A case was defined as any individual with direct proof of an infection with one or more species of Plasmodium between 1 January 2010 and 31 December 2020.

Sex ratios were established in relation to the involvedspp. (Figure) and the median age of patients was calculated for each species (Fig.). For the 114 included cases, sufficient data onspp. and gender and age of the respective patient were available. Undifferentiated tertian malaria cases and mixed infections were not included. For, 70.3% (45/64) of cases were male, while 29.7% (19/64) were female. Of the patients infected with, 82.6% (19/23) were male and 17.4% (4/23) were female. Sex ratio was more balanced incases, with 60.0% (12/20) being male and 40.0% (8/20) female. All seven patients withinfections were male (100.0%, 7/7).

Of the 122 positive cases, the gender and age of one patient could not be determined as these data were missing from the dataset. With 71.1% (86/121) the majority of cases were male, while 28.9% (35/121) were female. The median age was 34.5 years with an interquartile range (IQR) of 22.5–47.0 years. The youngest person was 1 year of age, while the oldest was 84 years old.

Discussion

21 , 22 ]. Results suggest an increasing trend in case numbers. The majority of patients were male (71.1%) and the median age was 34.5 years. With 55.1% P. falciparum was the most common species, followed by P. vivax (19.5%). This study evaluated and described malaria cases diagnosed at the ISPTM of the Medical University of Vienna between 1 January 2010 and 31 December 2020. In total, 122 cases were recorded at our institution, which relates to about one fifth of all malaria cases reported in Austria during this time period (595 cases) []. Results suggest an increasing trend in case numbers. The majority of patients were male (71.1%) and the median age was 34.5 years. With 55.1%was the most common species, followed by(19.5%).

20 ], this is not the case in non-endemic regions. At our institution, annual case numbers were consistently higher in the years 2016–2020 than from 2010–2015, with a peak in case numbers in the year 2019; however, as there was an increase in patient samples that our institution received over time, these results could rather reflect an increase in conducted tests than an actual increase in cases. In most European countries, including Austria, malaria is a notifiable disease, thus official national data are available. To better assess the overall development of case numbers within the entire country, in the following we provide absolute and relative frequencies of malaria cases using data from Austria’s national reporting system [ 21 ]. Although malaria case numbers worldwide have, for the most part, been declining since the turn of the millennium [], this is not the case in non-endemic regions. At our institution, annual case numbers were consistently higher in the years 2016–2020 than from 2010–2015, with a peak in case numbers in the year 2019; however, as there was an increase in patient samples that our institution received over time, these results could rather reflect an increase in conducted tests than an actual increase in cases. In most European countries, including Austria, malaria is a notifiable disease, thus official national data are available. To better assess the overall development of case numbers within the entire country, in the following we provide absolute and relative frequencies of malaria cases using data from Austria’s national reporting system [].

21 ]. This trend was also seen in the entire European Union, where the peak was reached in 2019 with 8638 total cases (in 2020: 2321 cases) [ 22 ]. In 2010, there were 48 (8.0%, 48/595) cases, followed by 7 (1.2%, 7/595) cases in 2011, 28 (4.7%, 28/595) cases in 2012 and 42 (7.1%, 42/595) cases in 2013. During the next years case numbers increased, from 68 (11.4%, 68/595) cases in 2014 to 81 (13.6%, 81/595) cases in 2015 and a maximum of 82 (13.8, 82/595) cases in 2016. Numbers remained relatively high with 78 (13.1%, 78/595), 62 (10.4%, 62/595) and 72 (12.1%, 72/595) cases in the years 2017, 2018 and 2019, respectively, before finally dropping to 27 (4.5%, 27/595) cases in 2020. Official data therefore showed a similar pattern on case numbers as data from our institution, with the number of cases increasing in the second part of the decade, reaching a peak in 2015 and 2016 []. This trend was also seen in the entire European Union, where the peak was reached in 2019 with 8638 total cases (in 2020: 2321 cases) [].

23 ]. Moreover, both outbound and inbound tourism increased from 2010 to 2019, as data from the World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) suggests [ 24 ]. A factor contributing to a rise in malaria infections among tourists could be an increased incidence of more “careless travelling”, as malaria often occurs in travellers who do not take chemoprophylaxis or use it inadequately [ 25 , 26 ]. In contrast to the early years of tropical tourism, today, many travellers do not seek pretravel consultation at all, most often because of low risk perception [ 27 ], which is already known from the VFR group, as described above. Vygen-Bonnet and Stark reported a decline of chemoprophylaxis usage among imported malaria cases in Germany between 2001 and 2016 [ 10 ]. The majority of travellers make their bookings online [ 28 ], which, while being convenient and quick, might be counterproductive when it comes to encouraging individuals to inform themselves about health concerns prior to travelling. Even if chemoprophylaxis is prescribed, rates of non-compliance between 11% and 38% have been reported [ 29 ], with common reasons for non-adherence being “not seeing mosquitoes”, forgetfulness and medication side effects [ 30 ]. Apart from confounding factors, such as increased testing, also growing international mobility, altered travel behavior and migration movements might be responsible for the overall increase in case numbers. All of these developments were also taking place in Austria, with the past decade holding a significant influx of migrants and refugees, reaching a maximum of 88,340 asylum applications in the year 2015 []. Moreover, both outbound and inbound tourism increased from 2010 to 2019, as data from the World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) suggests []. A factor contributing to a rise in malaria infections among tourists could be an increased incidence of more “careless travelling”, as malaria often occurs in travellers who do not take chemoprophylaxis or use it inadequately []. In contrast to the early years of tropical tourism, today, many travellers do not seek pretravel consultation at all, most often because of low risk perception [], which is already known from the VFR group, as described above. Vygen-Bonnet and Stark reported a decline of chemoprophylaxis usage among imported malaria cases in Germany between 2001 and 2016 []. The majority of travellers make their bookings online [], which, while being convenient and quick, might be counterproductive when it comes to encouraging individuals to inform themselves about health concerns prior to travelling. Even if chemoprophylaxis is prescribed, rates of non-compliance between 11% and 38% have been reported [], with common reasons for non-adherence being “not seeing mosquitoes”, forgetfulness and medication side effects [].

22 ]. Seasonality is most likely related to the summer holiday season, which comes hand in hand with more people travelling abroad; however, due to the COVID-19 pandemic and its accompanying travel restrictions, international tourism came to a rather abrupt and involuntary halt in the year 2020. International arrivals dropped by 74%, with one billion fewer arrivals than in the previous year [ 31 ]. When taking a closer look at the year 2020, it becomes apparent that the majority of cases (73.3%, 11/15) were observed between January and March. With Austria’s first lockdown starting on 16 March 2020, most patients were therefore diagnosed before and at the beginning of the first coronavirus wave. During the rest of the year, with travel restrictions now largely implemented, only four more cases were diagnosed, one each in July, September, October and December. The aforementioned seasonal patterns could therefore not be observed in the year 2020. When analyzing seasonality, it was shown that most cases were diagnosed during summer and early autumn, especially in the months of August (15.6%, 19/122) and September (13.1%, 16/122). These findings are in accordance with data from the rest of Europe []. Seasonality is most likely related to the summer holiday season, which comes hand in hand with more people travelling abroad; however, due to the COVID-19 pandemic and its accompanying travel restrictions, international tourism came to a rather abrupt and involuntary halt in the year 2020. International arrivals dropped by 74%, with one billion fewer arrivals than in the previous year []. When taking a closer look at the year 2020, it becomes apparent that the majority of cases (73.3%, 11/15) were observed between January and March. With Austria’s first lockdown starting on 16 March 2020, most patients were therefore diagnosed before and at the beginning of the first coronavirus wave. During the rest of the year, with travel restrictions now largely implemented, only four more cases were diagnosed, one each in July, September, October and December. The aforementioned seasonal patterns could therefore not be observed in the year 2020.

10 , 30 , 32 ]. The male predominance might be explained by Austrian travel patterns, with potentially more men travelling to the tropics. Moreover, the majority of migrants and refugees were male [ 23 ]. Some studies have also suggested gender-specific differences in seeking pretravel consultation and adhering to chemoprophylaxis [ 33 , 34 ]. Men are likely to take more risks while travelling (e.g. engage in outdoor activities, sleep in tents, etc.) and to travel to more remote, rural areas with a higher risk of acquiring malaria [ 35 ]; however, malaria was not restricted to a certain age class. Patients were aged between 1 and 84 years, with a median age of 35 years. A 2015 analysis of European surveillance data reported the same median age for patients presenting with any travel-associated illnesses in general [ 36 ]. Therefore, this result is probably a reflection of the age group in the Austrian population that is most likely to travel to tropical regions, particularly with a travel behavior that implies a higher risk to acquire vector-borne infections. It is also in accordance with the young age of many migrants and refugees [ 37 ]. Of note, most cases were adults, which is in stark contrast to endemic countries, where the main burden of malaria morbidity and mortality is carried by children under the age of 5 years [ 38 ]. Interestingly, the majority of cases were male (71.1%, 86/121). This finding is also in accordance with data from other European countries and European surveillance []. The male predominance might be explained by Austrian travel patterns, with potentially more men travelling to the tropics. Moreover, the majority of migrants and refugees were male []. Some studies have also suggested gender-specific differences in seeking pretravel consultation and adhering to chemoprophylaxis []. Men are likely to take more risks while travelling (e.g. engage in outdoor activities, sleep in tents, etc.) and to travel to more remote, rural areas with a higher risk of acquiring malaria []; however, malaria was not restricted to a certain age class. Patients were aged between 1 and 84 years, with a median age of 35 years. A 2015 analysis of European surveillance data reported the same median age for patients presenting with any travel-associated illnesses in general []. Therefore, this result is probably a reflection of the age group in the Austrian population that is most likely to travel to tropical regions, particularly with a travel behavior that implies a higher risk to acquire vector-borne infections. It is also in accordance with the young age of many migrants and refugees []. Of note, most cases were adults, which is in stark contrast to endemic countries, where the main burden of malaria morbidity and mortality is carried by children under the age of 5 years [].