nach oben
Wiener klinische Wochenschrift

Tipp

Weitere Artikel dieser Ausgabe durch Wischen aufrufen

06.06.2023 | original article

Adult patients with tetanus in Slovenia 2006–2021

Results of a national cohort study

verfasst von: Nina Grasselli Kmet, MD, PhD, Igor Muzlovič, Žiga Martinčič, David Štubljar, Matjaž Jereb

Erschienen in: Wiener klinische Wochenschrift

Einloggen, um Zugang zu erhalten

Summary

Introduction

The aim of the present study was to determine the demographic, epidemiological and clinical characteristics of adult patients with tetanus in Slovenia between 2006 and 2021, as well as to determine the therapeutic approaches which have been successfully used in the intensive care unit (ICU) of the Infectious Diseases Department in the University Medical Centre Ljubljana (UMC).

Methods

We included all adult patients who were treated for tetanus in the ICU of the Department of Infectious Diseases Ljubljana between January 1st, 2006, and December 31th, 2021, in the retrospective study. Available epidemiological and clinical characteristics were reviewed from the medical documentation.

Results

There were 31 patients included in the study, four (12.9%) males and 27 (87.1%) females. The vast majority of patients required mechanical ventilation (MV) (87.1%) which lasted (± SD) on average 35.4 ± 16.0 days. Autonomic dysfunction was present in 29 (93.5%) patients and was statistically significantly associated with shorter disease evolution (p = 0.005) and presence of healthcare-associated infection (p = 0.020). During the hospitalization, 27 (87.1%) patients acquired at least one healthcare-associated infection, most commonly ventilator-associated pneumonia. The average length of stay in the ICU (± SD) was 42.5 ± 21.3 days. With increasing age, MV lasted statistically significantly longer (p = 0.001), length of stay was longer (p = 0.015), and healthcare-associated infections occurred (p = 0.003) more frequently. Four patients (12.9%) died.

Conclusions

Although the tetanus incidence rate in Slovenia is high in comparison to other European countries on average, our therapeutic approach resulted in a good survival rate and low mortality.
