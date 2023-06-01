A rare Serratia marcescens-associated acute endocarditis of a tricuspid valve in an intravenous drug user

Summary

Serratia marcescens is a gram-negative bacillus that is an opportunistic agent in respiratory tract infections, urinary tract infections, and septicemia. It is rarely also a cause of infective endocarditis which follows a rapid and devastating course, typically in persons with history of intravenous drug use (IDU). This article reports a fatal case of a 27-year-old patient with a known history of IDU, who presented with clinical symptoms concerning right-sided endocarditis as well as signs of acute respiratory distress syndrome. Finally, a detailed review of the literature is provided concerning the acute endocarditis of a tricuspid valve, especially associated with Serratia marcescens infection.