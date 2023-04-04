Epidemiological and clinical characteristics of imported falciparum malaria in the Republic of North Macedonia

Retrospectively analyzed were the epidemiological and clinical features of 34 patients with imported falciparum malaria who were diagnosed and treated at the university clinic for infectious diseases and febrile conditions in Skopje from 2010 to 2022. Malaria diagnosis was based on the microscopic detection of parasites in thick and thin blood smears.

Results

All patients were male, with a median age of 36 years and a range of 22–60 years. Of the patients 33 (97.1%) acquired the disease in Sub-Saharan Africa. All patients except one stayed in endemic regions for work/business purposes. Chemoprophylaxis was completely applied in 4 (11.8%) patients. The median time of onset between the symptoms and diagnosis was 4 days, with a range of 1–12 days. Prevailing clinical manifestations were fever, chills, and splenomegaly in 100%, 94%, and 68% of patients, respectively. Severe malaria was noticed in 8 (23.5%) patients. In 5 (14.7%) patients the initial parasitemia was higher than 5%. On admission, thrombocytopenia, hyperbilirubinemia, and elevated alanine aminotransferase were registered in 94%, 58%, and 62% of patients, respectively. Out of the 33 patients with adequate follow-up, the outcome was favorable in 31 (93.9%).