Skip to main content

Home

Zeitschriften

Zeitungen

Podcast

Gesundheitspolitik

Praxis

Leben

Jobs

Fachgebiete

Allgemeinmedizin
Anästhesiologie & Intensivmedizin
Augenheilkunde
Chirurgie
Dermatologie
Gynäkologie und Geburtshilfe
HNO
Innere Medizin
Kinder & Jugendheilkunde
Neurologie & Psychiatrie
Orthopädie & Unfallchirurgie
Pflege
Urologie
Zahnmedizin
Apotheke

Subfächer Innere Medizin

Diabetologie
Gastroenterologie
Infektiologie
Kardiologie
Onkologie und Hämatologie
Pneumologie
Rheumatologie

Fortbildungen

DFP-Literaturstudium-Artikel
DFP-Webcast Fortbildungen
DFP-Podcasts
Erweiterte Suche
Login
nach oben
Wiener klinische Wochenschrift

Tipp

Weitere Artikel dieser Ausgabe durch Wischen aufrufen

03.04.2023 | original article

Epidemiological and clinical characteristics of imported falciparum malaria in the Republic of North Macedonia

A 13-year experience

verfasst von: Mile Bosilkovski, M.D., PhD, Bachir Khezzani, PhD, Kostadin Poposki, M.D., Vesna Semenakova-Cvetkovska, M.D., Ivan Vidinic, M.D., Arlinda Osmani Lloga, M.D., Dejan Jakimovski, M.D., Marija Dimzova, M.D., PhD

Erschienen in: Wiener klinische Wochenschrift

Einloggen, um Zugang zu erhalten
share
TEILEN

Summary

Background

Plasmodium falciparum is the leading cause of imported malaria and the most common cause of death in returning travellers.

Aim

To identify the main epidemiological and clinical characteristics of patients with imported falciparum malaria in the Republic of North Macedonia.

Material and methods

Retrospectively analyzed were the epidemiological and clinical features of 34 patients with imported falciparum malaria who were diagnosed and treated at the university clinic for infectious diseases and febrile conditions in Skopje from 2010 to 2022. Malaria diagnosis was based on the microscopic detection of parasites in thick and thin blood smears.

Results

All patients were male, with a median age of 36 years and a range of 22–60 years. Of the patients 33 (97.1%) acquired the disease in Sub-Saharan Africa. All patients except one stayed in endemic regions for work/business purposes. Chemoprophylaxis was completely applied in 4 (11.8%) patients. The median time of onset between the symptoms and diagnosis was 4 days, with a range of 1–12 days. Prevailing clinical manifestations were fever, chills, and splenomegaly in 100%, 94%, and 68% of patients, respectively. Severe malaria was noticed in 8 (23.5%) patients. In 5 (14.7%) patients the initial parasitemia was higher than 5%. On admission, thrombocytopenia, hyperbilirubinemia, and elevated alanine aminotransferase were registered in 94%, 58%, and 62% of patients, respectively. Out of the 33 patients with adequate follow-up, the outcome was favorable in 31 (93.9%).

Conclusion

In every febrile traveller returned from Africa, imported falciparum malaria should be an essential part of differential diagnostic considerations.
Literatur
1.
2.
3.
4.
5.
6.
7.
8.
9.
10.
11.
12.
13.
14.
15.
16.
17.
18.
19.
20.
21.
22.
23.
Bouchaud O, Monlun E, Muanza K, et al. Atovaquone plus proguanil versus halofantrine for the treatment of imported acute uncomplicated plasmodium falciparum malaria in non-immune adults: a randomized comparative trial. Am J Trop Med Hyg. 2000;63(5–6):274–9. CrossRefPubMed
24.
25.
26.
27.
28.
29.
30.
31.
32.
33.
34.
35.
36.
37.
38.
39.
40.
41.
Metadaten
Titel
Epidemiological and clinical characteristics of imported falciparum malaria in the Republic of North Macedonia
A 13-year experience
verfasst von
Mile Bosilkovski, M.D., PhD
Bachir Khezzani, PhD
Kostadin Poposki, M.D.
Vesna Semenakova-Cvetkovska, M.D.
Ivan Vidinic, M.D.
Arlinda Osmani Lloga, M.D.
Dejan Jakimovski, M.D.
Marija Dimzova, M.D., PhD
Publikationsdatum
03.04.2023
Verlag
Springer Vienna
Erschienen in
Wiener klinische Wochenschrift
Print ISSN: 0043-5325
Elektronische ISSN: 1613-7671
DOI
https://doi.org/10.1007/s00508-023-02192-6