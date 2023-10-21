Skip to main content
Wiener klinische Wochenschrift

20.10.2023 | original article

An alternative treatment option in older adults with knee osteoarthritis

Genicular nerve pulsed radiofrequency

verfasst von: Derya Guner, MD, Associate Professor Suleyman Emre Kocyigit, MD

Erschienen in: Wiener klinische Wochenschrift

Summary

Osteoarthritis (OA), including knee OA (KOA), is an important cause of morbidity and disability in older adults. Pain management plays a major role in the treatment of KOA for pain relief and knee function improvement. Ultrasound-guided genicular nerve pulsed radiofrequency therapy is an effective, safe, nonradiative, and easily applicable treatment modality in older adults with KOA. It has a positive effect on geriatric syndromes, especially polypharmacy.
Kesikburun S, Yaşar E, Uran A, et al. Ultrasound-guided genicular nerve pulsed radiofrequency treatment for painful knee osteoarthritis: a preliminary report. Pain Phys. 2016;19(5):E751–E9. CrossRef
