An alternative treatment option in older adults with knee osteoarthritis

Summary

Osteoarthritis (OA), including knee OA (KOA), is an important cause of morbidity and disability in older adults. Pain management plays a major role in the treatment of KOA for pain relief and knee function improvement. Ultrasound-guided genicular nerve pulsed radiofrequency therapy is an effective, safe, nonradiative, and easily applicable treatment modality in older adults with KOA. It has a positive effect on geriatric syndromes, especially polypharmacy.