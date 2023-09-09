Skip to main content
Wiener klinische Wochenschrift

08.09.2023 | original article

Is the prognosis of traumatic critically ill pediatric patients predictable?

A multicenter retrospective analysis

verfasst von: Ulkem Kocoglu Barlas, M.D., Nihal Akcay, M.D., Mey Talip, M.D., Mehmet Emin Menentoglu, M.D., Prof. Esra Sevketoglu, M.D.

Erschienen in: Wiener klinische Wochenschrift

Summary

Background

In this retrospective study the effects of the neutrophil to lymphocyte ratio (NLR), monocyte to lymphocyte ratio (MLR), mean platelet volume to platelet count ratio (MPV/PC) values as well as C‑reactive protein (CRP) and procalcitonin (PCT) levels on the severity and mortality in critically ill child trauma cases were evaluated.

Methods

A total of 80 trauma cases aged 31 days to 16 years that were followed-up in the pediatric intensive care unit (PICU) were included in the study. The data of the patients on the first day of hospitalization (T1), the median day of intensive care admission (T2), and before discharge or exitus (T3) were analyzed. The cases were divided into three groups according to the injury severity score (ISS) as minor, moderate, and severe.

Results

Of the 80 cases 59 (73.75%) were male and 21 (26.25%) were female. The mean age of all the cases was 54.5 ± 47.8 months, and the mean PICU stay was 7.35 ± 6.64 days. Of the cases 19 (23.75%) due to motor vehicle accidents and 61 (76.25%) due to falling from heights were followed-up. The mortality rate was found to be 13.75% (11 cases). The T1, T2 and T3 NLR, MLR, MPV/PC and PCT values did not differ between the groups. The T1 and T2 CRP levels were higher in the moderate trauma group than in the severe trauma group. Also, ISS and pediatric risk of mortality 3 (PRISM-3) scores were higher while the revised injury severity classification version II (RISC II), RISC II survival and Glasgow coma scale (GCS) scores were lower in the nonsurvivors. While the T3 MLR value was lower in nonsurvival cases, the T3 MPV/PC value was found to be higher.

Conclusion

The NLR, MLR, and MPV/PC values do not predict the severity of the trauma in children. In children with severe trauma, low MLR and high MPV/PC values can be used to predict mortality.
Erdogan S, Oto A, Bosnak M. The relation between mean platelet volume and mortality in critical pediatric patients. Turk J Pediatr. 2015;57(6):605–10. PubMed
Bilici S, Sekmenli T, Goksu M, Melek M, Avci V. Mean platelet volume in diagnosis of acute appendicitis in children. Afr Health Sci. 2011;11(3):427–32. PubMedPubMedCentral
Zahorec R. Ratio of neutrophil to lymphocyte counts—rapid and simple parameter of systemic inflammation and stress in critically ill. Bratisl Lek Listy. 2001;102(1):5–14. PubMed
