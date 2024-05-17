Liquid profiling for patients with advanced cancer is ready for clinical integration

Interpretation of a sample as ‘truly negative’ for fusion variants, or copy number variations, using ctDNA remains difficult. Although assays for detection of tumor fraction are in development, they are still experimental, and not available for routine clinical practice

ESMO guidelines: “ Interpretation of a sample as ‘truly negative’ for fusion variants, or copy number variations, using ctDNA remains difficult. Although assays for detection of tumor fraction are in development, they are still experimental, and not available for routine clinical practice .”

In cases of non-informative results, reflex tissue testing can confirm true negatives. In addition, measuring tumor fraction of the sample is central to determining if sufficient ctDNA levels are present to provide informative results

Incomplete sensitivity of ctDNA assays poses a risk for false-negative results. In certain scenarios, it may be difficult to differentiate between a non-informative result, i.e. a true negative, or if a variant was undetected because of assay resolution limitations, i.e. false negative

When is a liquid biopsy result a true negative? How do you determine this?

Potential germline variants may be detected through liquid CGP. How do you infer potential germline variants and when is there an indication for germline follow-up testing?

Although ctDNA profiling primarily targets somatic mutations, it can also incidentally detect potential germline variants, a factor of which both clinicians and patients should be aware of prior to CGP testing. Detection of potential germline variants necessitates a careful discussion of patient history and a subsequent diagnostic workup

If a variant is present at a high VAF in the absence of extensive tumor shedding in the blood, it may suggest a germline origin. This is particularly relevant when the VAF is around 50%, suggesting that the variant may be present in every cell (as is typical for germline variants). Some variants detected might be in genes commonly associated with germline mutations. Particular caution must be taken when interpreting pathogenic variants in high penetrance cancer susceptibility genes (such as BRCA 1, BRCA 2, PALB2 ). If these mutations are known to be common in hereditary cancers and have been documented in germline databases, they might be flagged as potential germline variants. A patient’s personal or family history that suggests a hereditary cancer syndrome is an indication for further germline testing. Validated germline testing from blood or saliva should be carried out to confirm germline or somatic nature