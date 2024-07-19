Skip to main content
memo - Magazine of European Medical Oncology

18.07.2024 | short review

Trends in MDS and AML from ASH 2023

verfasst von: Prof. Dr. Michael Pfeilstöcker

Erschienen in: memo - Magazine of European Medical Oncology

Summary

Presentations in the field of clonal myeloid diseases from the 65th American Society of Hematology conference provided insights into future therapeutic approaches especially for the subset of older patients. While new drugs and concepts for acute myeloid leukemia need further work before clinical implementation, some data on myelodysplastic neoplasms providing new treatment options for transfusion-dependent low-risk patients are already practice-changing.
