Anzeige
18.07.2024 | short review
Trends in MDS and AML from ASH 2023
Erschienen in: memo - Magazine of European Medical OncologyEinloggen, um Zugang zu erhalten
Summary
Presentations in the field of clonal myeloid diseases from the 65th American Society of Hematology conference provided insights into future therapeutic approaches especially for the subset of older patients. While new drugs and concepts for acute myeloid leukemia need further work before clinical implementation, some data on myelodysplastic neoplasms providing new treatment options for transfusion-dependent low-risk patients are already practice-changing.