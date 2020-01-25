Linking myeloperoxidase with subclinical atherosclerosis in adults with metabolic syndrome

Summary

Backround Myeloperoxidase (MPO) is a leukocyte-derived enzyme that has been associated with cardiovascular diseases in many studies. Together with hydrogen peroxide and a halogen, MPO forms a very strong antimicrobial system and there is evidence of links between MPO and inflammation in cardiovascular diseases. Brachial flow-mediated dilation (FMD) refers to a physiologic measure, and carotid intima-media thickness (IMT) is an anatomic structural measure of subclinical atherosclerosis. This research aimed to assess the correlation of MPO serum levels with subclinical atherosclerosis in patients with metabolic syndrome (MS) using the parameters FMD and IMT.

Methods A total of 88 patients with metabolic syndrome defined according to the International Diabetes Criteria (IDF) criteria were recruited in the study. Doppler ultrasound was used to determine the left and right common carotid artery thickness (left and right CCA IMT) and FMD of brachial artery. The MPO concentrations were measured using the Immundiagnostik MPO ELISA kit.

Results A significant inverse correlation between MPO and brachial FMD ( r = −0.354, p < 0.001), a significant positive correlation between MPO and right CCA IMT ( r = 0.327, p < 0.001), and a significant positive correlation between MPO and left CCA IMT ( r = 0.301, p < 0.001) in patients with MS were obtained in this research study.