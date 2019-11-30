Relevant parameters for recommendations of physical activity in patients suffering from multiple myeloma

Summary

Purpose This pilot study aimed to describe physical performance, self-reported physical activity, health-related quality of life, anxiety and depression in patients who were assigned from Austrian self-help groups for multiple myeloma patients. These parameters were then discussed in the context of clinical decision-making concerning the recommended type of regular physical activity and exercise.

Methods Members of the self-help groups were invited to participate. Physical performance and physical activity were assessed with the 6 min walk test (6MWT), handgrip strength test, timed up and go test (TUG), Tinetti performance oriented mobility assessment (POMA), falls efficacy scale (FES), international physical activity questionnaire (IPAQ), health-related quality of life (EORTC QLQ-C30) and the hospital anxiety and depression scale (HADS).

Results A total of 40 patients (female:male = 15:25, mean age: 63.8 ± 9.0 years, range 41–80 years) were identified. In total 20 (50%) reached the performance of healthy peers in the tests 6MWT, handgrip strength, TUG and POMA, while 50% showed at least 1 result below the reference value or cut-off-point for each test. Self-reported activity levels were high. Patients showed a tendency to overestimate the risk of falling but a case by case analysis revealed a tendency for underestimating the actual performance in the respective tests (TUG, POMA).