Self-rated eyesight and handgrip strength in older adults

Summary

Background The aim of this study was to investigate the association between self-rated eyesight and handgrip strength in a large, representative population of older adults.

Methods Data were from 7433 older adults (≥52 years) participating in the English Longitudinal Study of Ageing. Linear regression was used to analyze the association between self-rated eyesight and handgrip strength cross-sectionally in 2004/2005, and longitudinally over 4‑year follow-up, adjusting for a range of sociodemographic and health-related variables.

Results In cross-sectional and prospective models, poor eyesight was strongly associated with lower handgrip strength after adjustment for age, sex, ethnicity, socioeconomic status and body mass index (BMI, cross-sectional B = −1.39 kg, 95% confidence interval, CI −1.84 to −0.94, p < 0.001, prospective B = −0.68 kg, 95% CI −1.14 to −0.22, p = 0.004). The association was attenuated but remained statistically significant when health behaviours were included in the model (cross-sectional B = −0.93 kg, 95% CI −1.42 to −0.44, p < 0.001, prospective B = −0.50, 95% CI −0.99 to −0.02, p = 0.044).