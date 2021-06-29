Laparoscopic varicocelectomy in male infertility

Summary

Background The suitability of laparoscopic varicocelectomy for assisted reproductive technology depends on the improvement of semen parameters. The present study analyzed the improvement of semen parameters following laparoscopic varicocele ligation.

Material and methods A retrospective study of the laparoscopic varicocele clippings at the Department of Urology of University Hospital of Kiel between the years 2007 and 2019 was conducted. The semen analyses according to WHO standards (sperm count, density, motility and morphology) were conducted before and 12 months after surgery. Screening for surgical complications took place at the time of the follow-up seminal analysis. Included were patients with oligozoospermia, asthenozoospermia and/or teratozoospermia (group 1, OAT) or with nonobstructive azoospermia (group 2, NOA).

Results This study included data of 27 patients and 22 patients presented preoperative OAT (81%, group 1). Another 5 patients showed NOA (19%, group 2). Data of group 1 showed that semen parameters normalized in 32% of the patients after surgery. Significant improvement in total sperm count ( p < 0.005), sperm density ( p < 0.005) and total motile sperm count ( p < 0.005) was observed. No deterioration of semen parameters was observed. In group 2 we detected spermatozoa in 1 case in the postoperative ejaculate. None of the patients showed complications according to the Clavien-Dindo classification, postoperative hydrocele formation or recurrence of varicocele at the time of control spermiogram.