09.04.2021 | short report

Psoas muscle index at the time of diagnosis might reflect the prognosis of classical Hodgkinʼs lymphoma patients

Wiener klinische Wochenschrift
Autoren:
MD PhD Marko Lucijanić, Renata Huzjan Korunić, Marija Ivić, Amina Fazlić Džankić, Željko Jonjić, Zdravko Mitrović, Željko Prka, Mario Piršić, Ozren Jakšić, Petar Gaćina, Josipa Vlasac Glasnović, Vlatko Pejša
Summary

We retrospectively investigated clinical and prognostic significance of psoas muscle index (PMI) calculated as total psoas muscle area at L3 vertebra level obtained from baseline computed tomography (CT) scans in 49 newly diagnosed classical Hodgkinʼs lymphoma (cHL) patients prior to specific treatment. Median PMI was 572.5 mm2/m2 and was significantly higher in males (P < 0.001), patients with higher body mass index (BMI, P < 0.001), absence of extranodal disease (P = 0.037), higher absolute lymphocyte count (P = 0.037), higher hemoglobin (P = 0.010) and lower lactate dehydrogenase (LDH, P = 0.050). There were no significant associations with age, disease subtype, presence of constitutional symptoms, Ann Arbor disease stage, presence of advanced disease or international prognostic score. Patients with lower PMI had significantly worse PFS (hazard ratio [HR] 4.91; P = 0.009). This phenomenon persisted in the multivariate model (HR = 5.09; P = 0.042) adjusted for International Prognostic Score (IPS) and chemotherapy type.

